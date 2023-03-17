Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Cast of PARADE Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The production officially opened on March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Parade is back on Broadway! The revival, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our photos of the cast walking the red carpet below!

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.'

The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as 'Nurse,' Stacie Bono as 'Sally Slaton,' Max Chernin as 'Mr. Turner,' Emily Rose DeMartino as 'Essie & Others,' Christopher Gurr as 'Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,' Beth Kirkpatrick as 'Nina Formby,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Monteen & Others,' Sophia Manicone as 'Iola Stover,' William Michals as 'Detective Starnes,' Jackson Teeley as 'Officer Ivey,' and Charlie Webb as 'Young Soldier.' The swings for Parade will be Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia Williams. Ryan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Parade
Stacie Bono

Parade
Stacie Bono

Parade
Sophia Manicone

Parade
Sophia Manicone

Parade
Ashlyn Maddox

Parade
Ashlyn Maddox

Parade
Emily Rose DeMartino

Parade
Emily Rose DeMartino

Parade
Emily Rose DeMartino, Ashlyn Maddox and Sophia Manicone

Parade
Emily Rose DeMartino, Ashlyn Maddox and Sophia Manicone

Parade
Max Chernin

Parade
Max Chernin

Parade
Christopher Gurr

Parade
Aurelia Williams

Parade
Aurelia Williams

Parade
Bailee Endebrock

Parade
Bailee Endebrock

Parade
Caroline Fairweather

Parade
Caroline Fairweather

Parade
Florrie Bagel

Parade
Florrie Bagel

Parade
Jake Pederson

Parade
Jake Pederson

Parade
Erin Rose Doyle and Jake Pederson

Parade
Erin Rose Doyle and Jake Pederson

Parade
Erin Rose Doyle

Parade
Erin Rose Doyle

Parade
Tanner Callicutt

Parade
Tanner Callicutt

Parade
Beth Kirkpatrick

Parade
Beth Kirkpatrick

Parade
Courtnee Carter

Parade
Courtnee Carter

Parade
Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill

Parade
Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill

Parade
Harry Bouvy

Parade
Harry Bouvy

Parade
Ryan Vona

Parade
Ryan Vona

Parade
Caitlin Houlahan and Ryan Vona

Parade
Caitlin Houlahan and Ryan Vona

Parade
Charlie Webb

Parade
Charlie Webb

Parade
William Michals

Parade
Prentiss E. Mouton

Parade
Signage at The Jacobs Theater




Related Stories
Photos: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Visits the Cast of PARADE Photo
Photos: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Visits the Cast of PARADE
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul stopped by opening night of Parade, and visited with the cast backstage following the performance. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: The Cast of PARADE Take Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of PARADE Take Their Opening Night Bows
The new Broadway production of Parade, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows!
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows Photo
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. As part of the opening night celebration, the show's Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown took to the stage to address the crowd. See full video of his remarks.
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & Mo Photo
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Parade Logo Magnet

Parade Logo Magnet

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Parade Logo Mug

Parade Logo Mug




From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photo: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway!Photo: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway!
March 15, 2023

Check out a photo of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
Photos: The Company of LIFE OF PI Meets the Press!Photos: The Company of LIFE OF PI Meets the Press!
March 15, 2023

See photos of the company of Life of Pi meeting the press!
Photos: The Company of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Meets the Press!Photos: The Company of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Meets the Press!
March 15, 2023

See photos of the company of DANCIN' meeting the press!
Photos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the PressPhotos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the Press
March 14, 2023

The cast and creative team of Summer, 1976 met the press yesterday ahead of its first preview set for next month! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!
Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison BallroomPhotos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
March 11, 2023

See photos from the New York ceremony of The 38th Annual Artios Awards, hosted by Amber Ruffin at the Edison Ballroom.
share