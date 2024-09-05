Photos: The Avett Brothers Pose in Front of Longacre Theatre Ahead of SWEPT AWAY Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Avett Brothers recently posed in front of the newly-minted Longacre Theatre, where their musical Swept Away will begin performances on Tuesday, October 29. The photos show off specially-designed portrait images of the four principal cast members by poster artist Ken Taylor. Below, check out the photos of Seth and Scott, as well as the poster images!

Swept Away’s official opening will be on Tuesday, November 19. From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown).

The principal cast members, returning from the show’s run at Berkeley Repertory and Arena Stage, include Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+’s “Dickinson”), and Wayne Duvall (1984).

Rounding out the cast includes ensemble members Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, John Michael Finley, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Robert Pendilla, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away is produced on Broadway by Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, Madison Wells Live, and Louise Gund. Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Swept Away had regional runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022, which was thrice extended, and at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. in the winter of 2023, grossing more than $1 million by its first preview. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid