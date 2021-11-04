Photos: Terrence McNally's Home Honored with Cultural Medallion

Yesterday afternoon, the Historic Landmarks and Preservation Center (Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, Chair) placed a Cultural Medallion on the home Terrence McNally shared with his husband, Tom Kirdahy, for more than 20 years, in an intimate ceremony with family and friends.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer proclaimed November 3, 2021 "Terrence McNally Appreciation Day" in the borough of Manhattan.

Check out photos from the ceremony below.

Legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away last year from complications due to coronavirus.

Additionally, last night, the Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 6:30pm, in honor of what would have been his 83rd Birthday.