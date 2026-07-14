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Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night

Lincoln Center Theater welcomed a star-studded guest list as the reimagined production officially opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

By:

Lincoln Center Theater officially opened The Whoopi Monologues this week at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, welcoming a star-studded crowd to celebrate the reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg's groundbreaking one-woman show. Check out photos of opening night below.

Among those attending opening night were Angela Bassett, Wendell Pierce, Sara Bareilles, Cedric the Entertainer, Don Cheadle, Ayo Edebiri, Emmy Rossum, Shonda Rhimes, Alex Newell, JoJo Levesque, LaChanze, Bob the Drag Queen, Harvey Guillén, Karine Jean-Pierre, Michael Kors, J. Harrison Ghee, Lynn Nottage, Adrienne Warren, Kelly McCreary, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ana Navarro, Vanessa Estelle Williams, and many more.

See more photos of opening night here.

Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues stars Emmy Award nominee Dominique Fishback, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, NAACP Image Award winner Danielle Pinnock, Emmy Award-winning producer and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington, and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, with Kai Heath, Denise Manning, and Pavar Snipe serving as understudies.

In 1984, then-unknown monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her provocative, thought-provoking one-woman show on Broadway, upending the conventions of solo performance in one of the era's most electrifying debuts. More than 40 years later, the trailblazing work returns reimagined for a new generation, with five acclaimed performers bringing Goldberg's unforgettable characters back to the stage in a production that remains as funny, poignant, and resonant today as ever.

Check out what the critics are saying about The Whoopi Monologues.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White, Wendell Pierce and Angela Bassett

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Cedric the Entertainer, Sara Bareilles, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Catherine Brunell

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Ana Navarro

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Ana Navarro

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Shonda Rhimes

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Shonda Rhimes

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Emmy Rossum

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Emmy Rossum

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Emmy Rossum

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Lear deBessonet

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Lear deBessonet

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White and Nicole Kastrinos

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Biko Eisen-Martin

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Kara Young and Biko Eisen-Martin

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White and Kara Young

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Kara Young, Director Whitney White, Biko Eisen-Martin and Irene Gandy

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Kelly McCreary

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Kelly McCreary

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Don Cheadle

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Adrienne Warren

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Adrienne Warren

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Jin Ha

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Ayo Edebiri

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Ayo Edebiri

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Jin Ha

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


JoJo Levesque

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


JoJo Levesque

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Angela Bassett

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Angela Bassett

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


LaChanze

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


LaChanze

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Alex Newell and Sara Bareilles

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Bob The Drag Queen

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Bob The Drag Queen

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Erika Woods

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Erika Woods

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Harvey Guillen

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Harvey Guillen

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Karine Jean-Pierre and guest

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Irene Gandy and Adrienne Warren

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Wendell Pierce and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Wendell Pierce and Angela Bassett

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Michael Kors and Lance LePere

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Alex Newell

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Alex Newell

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Joshua Boone

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White and Maxim Pozdorovkin

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Frank DiLella

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Frank DiLella

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Irene Gandy and Frank DiLella

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles and Catherine Brunell

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Vanessa Estelle Williams

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Vanessa Estelle Williams

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Clint Ramos

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Clint Ramos

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Wendell Pierce

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Wendell Pierce

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Cody Renard Richard

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Cody Renard Richard

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Qween Jean

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Qween Jean

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Lamar Richardson

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Lamar Richardson

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Tasha Smith

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Tasha Smith

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Lynn Nottage

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Lynn Nottage

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Patricia McGregor

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Kristolyn Lloyd

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Kristolyn Lloyd

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Kayla Davion

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Kayla Davion

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Rebecca Gibel and Charlie Thurston

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Bess Wohl

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Bess Wohl

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night Image


Maria Goyanes

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