Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Welcomes Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Bareilles and More on Opening Night
Lincoln Center Theater welcomed a star-studded guest list as the reimagined production officially opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
Lincoln Center Theater officially opened The Whoopi Monologues this week at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, welcoming a star-studded crowd to celebrate the reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg's groundbreaking one-woman show. Check out photos of opening night below.
Among those attending opening night were Angela Bassett, Wendell Pierce, Sara Bareilles, Cedric the Entertainer, Don Cheadle, Ayo Edebiri, Emmy Rossum, Shonda Rhimes, Alex Newell, JoJo Levesque, LaChanze, Bob the Drag Queen, Harvey Guillén, Karine Jean-Pierre, Michael Kors, J. Harrison Ghee, Lynn Nottage, Adrienne Warren, Kelly McCreary, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ana Navarro, Vanessa Estelle Williams, and many more.
See more photos of opening night here.
Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues stars Emmy Award nominee Dominique Fishback, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, NAACP Image Award winner Danielle Pinnock, Emmy Award-winning producer and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington, and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, with Kai Heath, Denise Manning, and Pavar Snipe serving as understudies.
In 1984, then-unknown monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her provocative, thought-provoking one-woman show on Broadway, upending the conventions of solo performance in one of the era's most electrifying debuts. More than 40 years later, the trailblazing work returns reimagined for a new generation, with five acclaimed performers bringing Goldberg's unforgettable characters back to the stage in a production that remains as funny, poignant, and resonant today as ever.
Check out what the critics are saying about The Whoopi Monologues.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Whitney White, Wendell Pierce and Angela Bassett
Cedric the Entertainer, Sara Bareilles, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Catherine Brunell
Ana Navarro
Ana Navarro
Director Whitney White and Nicole Kastrinos
Kara Young and Biko Eisen-Martin
Director Whitney White and Kara Young
Kara Young, Director Whitney White, Biko Eisen-Martin and Irene Gandy
Jin Ha
Jin Ha
Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle
JoJo Levesque
JoJo Levesque
Alex Newell and Sara Bareilles
Bob The Drag Queen
Bob The Drag Queen
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Erika Woods
Erika Woods
Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre and guest
Irene Gandy and Adrienne Warren
Wendell Pierce and Cedric the Entertainer
Wendell Pierce and Angela Bassett
Director Whitney White and Maxim Pozdorovkin
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles and Catherine Brunell
Vanessa Estelle Williams
Vanessa Estelle Williams
Qween Jean
Qween Jean
Rebecca Gibel and Charlie Thurston
Maria Goyanes