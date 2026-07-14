Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night
The Whoopi Monologues stars Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Danielle Pinnock, Kerry Washington, and Kara Young.
Lincoln Center Theater's The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show, just opened last night at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out photos of the cast and creative team on the big night below!
Check out what the critics are saying about The Whoopi Monologues.
Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues will star Emmy Award Nominee Dominique Fishback, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, NAACP Image Award Winner Danielle Pinnock, Emmy Award-winning producer and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington, and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, with Kai Heath, Denise Manning, and Pavar Snipe rounding out the cast as understudies.
In 1984, then unknown monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her provocative, thought-provoking one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era. Now, the trailblazing work returns, reimagined for a new generation led by a remarkable ensemble of 5 women bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage. Funny, vivid, and deeply human, these nuanced portraits feel as fresh and irresistible today as they were over 40 years ago.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Whitney White, Kai Heath, Pavar Snipe, Denise Manning, Kara Young, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock
Kai Heath, Denise Manning, Kara Young, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock
Director Whitney White and Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg, Kara Young and Tom Leonardis
Dominique Fishback, Director Whitney White, Kara Young, Kerry Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock
Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Kerry Washington and Danielle Pinnock
Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Kerry Washington and Danielle Pinnock
Director Whitney White
Director Whitney White
Director Whitney White
Designers Adam Rigg, Anton Volovsek, Whitney White, Cha See and Fan Zhang
Doug Middlebrook, Nicole Kastrinos, Robert Jones and Bartlett Sher
Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alexandria Martin Dean
Whoopi Goldberg and Kara Young
Director Whitney White, Whoopi Goldberg and Kara Young
Whoopi Goldberg and Danielle Pinnock
Nicole Kastrinos and Director Whitney White
Director Whitney White and Kara Young
Kara Young and Biko Eisen-Martin
Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Kerry Washington and Danielle Pinnock
Signage at The Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre