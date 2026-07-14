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Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night

The Whoopi Monologues stars Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Danielle Pinnock, Kerry Washington, and Kara Young.

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Lincoln Center Theater's The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show, just opened last night at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out photos of the cast and creative team on the big night below!

Check out what the critics are saying about The Whoopi Monologues

Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues will star Emmy Award Nominee Dominique Fishback, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, NAACP Image Award Winner Danielle Pinnock, Emmy Award-winning producer and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington, and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, with Kai Heath, Denise Manning, and Pavar Snipe rounding out the cast as understudies.

In 1984, then unknown monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her provocative, thought-provoking one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era. Now, the trailblazing work returns, reimagined for a new generation led by a remarkable ensemble of 5 women bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage. Funny, vivid, and deeply human, these nuanced portraits feel as fresh and irresistible today as they were over 40 years ago.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White, Kai Heath, Pavar Snipe, Denise Manning, Kara Young, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kai Heath, Denise Manning, Kara Young, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White and Whoopi Goldberg

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Whoopi Goldberg, Kara Young and Tom Leonardis

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Dominique Fishback, Director Whitney White, Kara Young, Kerry Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Kerry Washington and Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Kerry Washington and Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Whoopi Goldberg

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Whoopi Goldberg

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Whoopi Goldberg

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kecia Lewis

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kecia Lewis

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kecia Lewis

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Dominique Fishback

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Dominique Fishback

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Dominique Fishback

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kara Young

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kara Young

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kara Young

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kerry Washington

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kerry Washington

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kerry Washington

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kerry Washington

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Pavar Snipe

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Pavar Snipe

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Denise Manning

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Denise Manning

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kai Heath

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kai Heath

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Designers Adam Rigg, Anton Volovsek, Whitney White, Cha See and Fan Zhang

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Doug Middlebrook, Nicole Kastrinos, Robert Jones and Bartlett Sher

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alexandria Martin Dean

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Whoopi Goldberg and Kara Young

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White, Whoopi Goldberg and Kara Young

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Whoopi Goldberg and Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Nicole Kastrinos and Director Whitney White

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kara Young and Pavar Snipe

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Director Whitney White and Kara Young

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kara Young and Biko Eisen-Martin

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Kerry Washington and Danielle Pinnock

Photos: THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Company Celebrates Opening Night Image


Signage at The Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre

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