AK Naderer to Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Nini'

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome AK Naderer making her Broadway debut in the role of “Nini” beginning Friday, July 17, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Samantha Dodemaide has played her final performance in the role. The Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its run on August 30, 2026.

AK Naderer is a Vienna-born, New York–based performer and choreographer with an international career in musical theatre. She originated the role of “Nini” in the Cologne, Germany production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and went on to play the role in the North American Tour. Other favorite performing credits include Penny in Hairspray (Staatstheater Nürnberg, Theater Dortmund), Rusty in Footloose (Amstetten), Ali and u/s Sophie in Mamma Mia! (Raimund Theater Vienna; Stage Palladium Theater Stuttgart), u/s Anya in Anastasia, and swing/assistant dance captain on productions including Wicked and Ghost – Nachricht von Sam. In addition to her work on stage, AK is an emerging choreographer and is currently working as Associate Choreographer to Fabian Aloise on We Will Rock You! and Associate Choreographer to Melissa King on West Side Story. Trained at the acclaimed Joop Van Den Ende Academy in Hamburg and Performing Arts Studios in Vienna, she combines precision, musicality, and bold storytelling with a strong European artistic foundation.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

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