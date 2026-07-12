Actor Peter Van Norden Passes Away At 75

Peter Van Norden, the veteran character actor whose career spanned more than four decades across Broadway, film, and television, died on July 9, 2026, at the age of 75. His death was announced by his son, Robert via Instagram, who said Van Norden passed away peacefully with his wife, Wendy, by his side after facing several health conditions.

Born in New York City, Van Norden graduated magna cum laude from Colgate University before pursuing a career in acting. Van Norden built a Broadway resume early in his career, appearing in a series of acclaimed revivals during the late 1970s and early 1980s. He made his Broadway debut in Romeo and Juliet (1977) before going on to perform in productions of Saint Joan, The Inspector General, Macbeth, and the musical revival of Little Johnny Jones, in which he played Anthony Anstey. While he later became widely recognized for his work in film and television, Van Norden's stage career showcased his versatility in both classical drama and musical theater.

Though a familiar face to theater audiences, Van Norden became widely recognized on screen for his memorable supporting roles in Hollywood films. He was best known for portraying Officer Vinnie Schtulman in Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) and White House Chief of Staff John H. Sununu in The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991). His film credits also included The Accused, Hard to Hold, Road House 66, Gigli, and several independent productions.

Television audiences saw Van Norden in dozens of popular series throughout his career, including Cheers, St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, Newhart, Family Ties, Matlock, L.A. Law, Murder, She Wrote, ER, Nash Bridges, Days of Our Lives, 9-1-1, and the 1994 miniseries adaptation of The Stand. Often cast as authority figures, attorneys, businessmen, and police officers, he became one of Hollywood's most dependable character actors.

Van Norden leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances across stage and screen. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, and son, Robert.

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