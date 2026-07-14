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Photos: Bernadette Peters & Andrew Rannells Host 28th Annual Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks was co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998.

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Featured Topic Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS More Coverage

Over the wekeend, Broadway Barks returned for its 28th annual dog and cat adoption event in Shubert Alley. The special day was hosted by Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells. It is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS with corporate sponsorship by Fetch Pet Insurance and additional sponsorship from Tito's Handmade Vodka and Humane World for Animals.

The lineup included Don Cheadle (Proof), Leana Rae Concepcion (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Deborah Cox (Titaníque), Emma Flynn (Wicked), Jin Ha (Proof), Jeremy Jordan (Just in Time), Ricki LakeJak Malone (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), Eva Noblezada (The Great Gatsby), Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)), Jasmine Amy Rogers (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Adrienne Warren (Proof) and Richard Riaz Yoder (Schmigadoon!).

Cast members from & Juliet - Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Michael Iván Carrier, Makai Hernandez, Elsa KeefeNathan Levy, Alaina Vi MaderalDaniel J. Maldonado, Cassie Silva, Zalah Vallien and Darien Van Rensalier - performed a special rendition of “I Kissed a Girl” to kickoff the celebrity presentations 

Broadway Barks was co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998. Over the past 27 years, more than 2,500 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Bernadette Peters & Andrew Rannells Host 28th Annual Broadway Barks Image


"Zander" from "1 Love 4 Animals" adoptions, Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells

Photos: Bernadette Peters & Andrew Rannells Host 28th Annual Broadway Barks Image


"Zander" from "1 Love 4 Animals" adoptions, Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells

Photos: Bernadette Peters & Andrew Rannells Host 28th Annual Broadway Barks Image


"Zander" from "1 Love 4 Animals" adoptions, Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells

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