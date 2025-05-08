Photos: THE SILVER CHILD At SoHo Playhouse’s Lighthouse Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SoHo Playhouse’s Lighthouse series is a competition, the first of its kind, specifically designed to showcase the best new talent and writers across the New York City area. ‘The Silver Child’, a new musical with book and lyrics by Trevor K. Band and music by Jonja Merck, was selected for the Lighthouse Series. Check out photos of the production.

In ‘The Silver Child’, Twins A and B are exactly alike and could not be more different. On the morning of their high school awards assembly, Mom gives special treatment to A, as usual. Tired of being overshadowed by her golden-child twin brother, B vows to seize her destiny with both hands. But how far will she go to be seen - and what is she willing to lose?

This production of ‘The Silver Child’ was directed by Trevor K. Band, with assistant director M.L. Redstone, music director and lighting designer Jonja Merck, sound design by Ryan O’Dea, script supervision by Kate Rankine, with writing assistant Jill Ohayon.