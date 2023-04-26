Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Portraits Feature New Looks at Flounder, Sebastian & More; IMAX Tickets on Sale Now

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

To celebrate one month until the release of Disney's "The Little Mermaid," the live-action reimagining of the studio's animated musical classic, new character posters have been released. The photos offer a new look at Flouder, Sebastian, and more!

Advance tickets for the highly-anticipated film are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold. This includes tickets for "Disney's The Little Mermaid Early Access Screening" taking place on Wednesday, May 24 in IMAX® and Premium Large Format theaters nationwide. Every guest will receive a commemorative poster with a special music offer to add to their collection.

Now fans, communities and organizations can arrange group bookings and theater buy-outs by visiting here.

The "Part of Your World" single is available today here. The brand new soundtrack for Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is available now to pre-add at Apple Music, for pre-order on vinyl at Disney Music Emporium and for pre-order on CD. Plus, check out a new TV spot here.

"The Little Mermaid," helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton; and twotime Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights").

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt, ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca, ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.