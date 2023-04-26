Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Video: Disney Debuts New LITTLE MERMAID 'Choices' Teaser Trailer

Tickets to see The Little Mermaid in theaters are on sale now.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Disney has released the new "Choices" teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid.

The teaser features a new look at the characters of Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle, plus more footage of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula and Halle Bailey's Ariel.

Tickets for the film, which is set to debut in theaters on May 26, are available to purchase now. Get them here.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland").

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt, p.g.a., ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca, p.g.a., ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, p.g.a., with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The brand new soundtrack for Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is available now to Pre-Save, PreAdd or Pre-Order here.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:








Related Stories
Photos: Disney Unveils New Photos of THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Photos: Disney Unveils New Photos of THE LITTLE MERMAID
The photos feature a first look at Harry Potter & the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, a new character in the film. They also feature Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, plus a look inside filming. Check out a new look at the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid now!
Video: Disney Releases an Inside Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Video: Disney Releases an Inside Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID
Disney has released an inside look video of the live action The Little Mermaid. The new featurette features interviews with stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, plus songwriters Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, and director Rob Marshall. The video also features new footage from the upcoming film, including 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and more.
Alan Menken Reveals New LITTLE MERMAID Song Details Photo
Alan Menken Reveals New LITTLE MERMAID Song Details
Alan Menken has revealed more information on the new songs that he and Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote for the upcoming Little Mermaid film. Menken confirmed that there were four new songs written for Prince Eric, Sebastian, Scuttle, and King Triton.
Video: Daveed Diggs & THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast React to New Trailer Photo
Video: Daveed Diggs & THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast React to New Trailer
The official trailer for Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has already gained 8.5 million views. Now, audiences can watch the stars of the film see the trailer for the first time! Watch Tony winner Daveed Diggs (Sebastian), Halle Bailey (Ariel), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), and Awkwafina (Scuttle) react to the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Carol Burnett & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'So Long'Video: Carol Burnett & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'So Long'
April 26, 2023

Carol Burnett sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning to discuss her upcoming NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. The pair also sang a duet of Burnett's famous sign-off song from The Carol Burnett Show, 'So Long.'
Agriculture Announce Self-Titled Debut LP for The FlenserAgriculture Announce Self-Titled Debut LP for The Flenser
April 26, 2023

What was initially a meeting and subsequent series of jam sessions between Kern Haug and Daniel Meyer, two musicians in the Los Angeles underground noise scene, would eventually manifest as a shared vision to portray the sublimity of the human experience through the vehicle of heavy music.
Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical CinemaCon PresentationPhotos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical CinemaCon Presentation
April 26, 2023

Oprah Winfrey presented a first look at the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple at CinemaCon yesterday. Winfrey was joined by director Blitz Bazawule and stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. Check out photos from inside the presentation now!
Video: Disney Debuts New LITTLE MERMAID 'Choices' Teaser TrailerVideo: Disney Debuts New LITTLE MERMAID 'Choices' Teaser Trailer
April 26, 2023

Disney has released the new 'Choices' teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The teaser features a new look at the characters of Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle, plus more footage of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula and Halle Bailey's Ariel. Watch the new teaser trailer video now!
Video: & JULIET Performs 'Since U Been Gone' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSVideo: & JULIET Performs 'Since U Been Gone' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
April 26, 2023

Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, and the cast of & Juliet appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform 'Since U Been Gone.' Before the performance, Wolfe joined Meyers to introduce the hit musical, which is now running on Broadway. Watch a video of the Broadway cast performing the Kelly Clarkson hit now!
share