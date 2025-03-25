Photos: Stephen Schwartz and More at BroadwayHD PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert

The Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert is currently streaming exclusively on BroadwayHD.
BroadwayHD last night hosted an exclusive invite-only event on behalf of their streaming premiere of the Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert. See photos from the event here!
Taking place at the SVA Theatre in New York City, the evening featured a screening of highlights from the production followed by a conversation with alumni from the iconic musical featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. The panel was moderated by Julie James, host of “Broadway Names with Julie James” and Artistic Director of SiriusXM ‘On Broadway’. A cocktail reception was held in the lobby immediately following.
Photo credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for BroadwayHD)
Julie James, Stephen Schwartz, Alex Newell, John Rubinstein, Tovah Feldshuh and Jac Yarrow
Stephen Schwartz, Alex Newell and John Rubinstein
Jac Yarrow and Ben Vereen
