Photos: Stars Arrive on the BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Red Carpet
Bad Cinderella opened at the Imperial Theatre on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
See photos of stars as they arrive on the red carpet below!
In addition to Linedy Genao in the title role, the complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.
This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Wesley Taylor, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus and Michael Arden
Andy Mientus and Michael Arden
Andy Mientus and Michael Arden
Erik Ternon and Carson Kressley
Jacques Azoulay and LuAnn de Lesseps
Peter Wesley Jenkins and Conrad Ricamora
Peter Wesley Jenkins and Conrad Ricamora
Senator Barbara Boxer
Stewart Boxer and Senator Barbara Boxer
Justin Peck and Robert Fairchild
Justin Peck and Robert Fairchild
Marcia Marcia Marcia
Marcia Marcia Marcia
Amethyst
Amethyst
Tinkerbelle the Dog, Sam Carrell and Belle the Dog
Chris Olsen
Ashley Longshore
Producers Megan O'Keefe and Darren Johnston
Andrew Winans and Katherine Winter
Aaron James McKenzie
Maxine Linehan and Kids
Michael Fielder and Debbie Wilson
Jae Gurley
Jae Gurley
Steve Rose and Jamie deRoy
Minnie Mills
Minnie Mills
Tessa Lark, Michael Thurber, Music Coordinator David Lai and Le Kim Ngo
Stella Smith, Julie Boardman and Meghan Picerno
Farrel Lever and Luis Villabon
Judy Kuhn and David Kuhn
Christopher J. Hanke and Elizabeth Stanley
Jill Fritzo and Bethenny Frankel
Emily Gersten, Executive Producer John Johnson and F. Richard Pappas
Senator Barbara Boxer, Jamie deRoy and Steve Rose
John Gallagher Jr.
Wendell Pierce, Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden
Zoe Edelman, Carolee Carmello and Ethan Edelman
Brandon Rubendall and Gary Cooper
Chris Grant and Grace McLean
Amber Gray, Grace McLean and Lucas Steele
Joseph Sibley and Linedy Genao
Signage at The Imperial Theater
