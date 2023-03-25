Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Arrive on the BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Red Carpet

Bad Cinderella opened at the Imperial Theatre on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Mar. 25, 2023  

Bad Cinderella celebrated its opening night on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at the Imperial Theatre.

See photos of stars as they arrive on the red carpet below!

In addition to Linedy Genao in the title role, the complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Bad Cinderella
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Bad Cinderella
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Bad Cinderella
Judy Kuhn

Bad Cinderella
Judy Kuhn

Bad Cinderella
Tommy Tune

Bad Cinderella
Tommy Tune

Bad Cinderella
Wesley Taylor, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus and Michael Arden

Bad Cinderella
Krysta Rodriguez

Bad Cinderella
Krysta Rodriguez

Bad Cinderella
Michael Arden

Bad Cinderella
Andy Mientus

Bad Cinderella
Andy Mientus

Bad Cinderella
Wesley Taylor

Bad Cinderella
Wesley Taylor

Bad Cinderella
Andy Mientus and Michael Arden

Bad Cinderella
Andy Mientus and Michael Arden

Bad Cinderella
Carson Kressley

Bad Cinderella
Carson Kressley

Bad Cinderella
Erik Ternon and Carson Kressley

Bad Cinderella
Bethenny Frankel

Bad Cinderella
Bethenny Frankel

Bad Cinderella
LuAnn de Lesseps

Bad Cinderella
LuAnn de Lesseps

Bad Cinderella
Jacques Azoulay and LuAnn de Lesseps

Bad Cinderella
Wendell Pierce

Bad Cinderella
Imogen Lloyd Webber

Bad Cinderella
Conrad Ricamora

Bad Cinderella
Peter Wesley Jenkins and Conrad Ricamora

Bad Cinderella
Peter Wesley Jenkins and Conrad Ricamora

Bad Cinderella
Lynda Carter

Bad Cinderella
Lynda Carter

Bad Cinderella
Barry Diller

Bad Cinderella
Wilson Cruz

Bad Cinderella
Ana Villafane

Bad Cinderella
Ana Villafane

Bad Cinderella
Senator Barbara Boxer

Bad Cinderella
Stewart Boxer and Senator Barbara Boxer

Bad Cinderella
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Bad Cinderella
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Bad Cinderella
Tory Burch

Bad Cinderella
Tory Burch

Bad Cinderella
Justin Peck and Robert Fairchild

Bad Cinderella
Justin Peck and Robert Fairchild

Bad Cinderella
Robert Fairchild

Bad Cinderella
Robert Fairchild

Bad Cinderella
Justin Peck

Bad Cinderella
Susanne Bartsch

Bad Cinderella
Susanne Bartsch

Bad Cinderella
Paolo Montalban

Bad Cinderella
Paolo Montalban

Bad Cinderella
Marcia Marcia Marcia

Bad Cinderella
Marcia Marcia Marcia

Bad Cinderella
Amethyst

Bad Cinderella
Amethyst

Bad Cinderella
Saheem Ali

Bad Cinderella
Elizabeth Stanley

Bad Cinderella
Elizabeth Stanley

Bad Cinderella
Dan Jinks

Bad Cinderella
Martyna Majok

Bad Cinderella
Martyna Majok

Bad Cinderella
Tinkerbelle the Dog, Sam Carrell and Belle the Dog

Bad Cinderella
Frank DiLella

Bad Cinderella
Frank DiLella

Bad Cinderella
Chris Olsen

Bad Cinderella
Sam Morrison

Bad Cinderella
Alex Wyse

Bad Cinderella
Ashley Longshore

Bad Cinderella
Lance Roberts

Bad Cinderella
Producers Megan O'Keefe and Darren Johnston

Bad Cinderella
Amber Gray

Bad Cinderella
Amber Gray

Bad Cinderella
James Ijames

Bad Cinderella
Andrew Winans and Katherine Winter

Bad Cinderella
Tatiana Lofton

Bad Cinderella
Aaron James McKenzie

Bad Cinderella
Maxine Linehan and Kids

Bad Cinderella
Michael Fielder and Debbie Wilson

Bad Cinderella
Jae Gurley

Bad Cinderella
Jae Gurley

Bad Cinderella
Steve Rose and Jamie deRoy

Bad Cinderella
Minnie Mills

Bad Cinderella
Minnie Mills

Bad Cinderella
Tessa Lark, Michael Thurber, Music Coordinator David Lai and Le Kim Ngo

Bad Cinderella
Stella Smith, Julie Boardman and Meghan Picerno

Bad Cinderella
Tanairi Sade Vazquez

Bad Cinderella
Tanairi Sade Vazquez

Bad Cinderella
Carlos E. Gonzalez

Bad Cinderella
Carlos E. Gonzalez

Bad Cinderella
Farrel Lever and Luis Villabon

Bad Cinderella
Amber Iman

Bad Cinderella
Phoenix Best and Amber Iman

Bad Cinderella
Machine Dazzle

Bad Cinderella
Judy Kuhn and David Kuhn

Bad Cinderella
Christopher J. Hanke and Elizabeth Stanley

Bad Cinderella
Bethenny Frankel

Bad Cinderella
Jill Fritzo and Bethenny Frankel

Bad Cinderella
Emily Gersten, Executive Producer John Johnson and F. Richard Pappas

Bad Cinderella
Senator Barbara Boxer, Jamie deRoy and Steve Rose

Bad Cinderella
John Gallagher Jr.

Bad Cinderella
Wendell Pierce, Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden

Bad Cinderella
Zoe Edelman, Carolee Carmello and Ethan Edelman

Bad Cinderella
Brandon Rubendall and Gary Cooper

Bad Cinderella
Chris Grant and Grace McLean

Bad Cinderella
Amber Gray, Grace McLean and Lucas Steele

Bad Cinderella
Joseph Sibley and Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
Signage at The Imperial Theater

Bad Cinderella
Signage at The Imperial Theater




From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

