Photos: Six 'Mary's' Visit Bowen Yang at OH, MARY! on Broadway

It was a reunion of Marys on Broadway! Six former stars of Oh, Mary! stopped by the hit Broadway comedy to see Bowen Yang take on the title role. See photos of John Cameron Mitchell, Cole Escola, Hannah Solow, Maya Rudolph, Betty Gilpin, and Jane Krakowski with Yang!

The Broadway production of Oh, Mary! has broken another box office record at the Lyceum Theatre. The comedy, which currently stars actor, comedian, and “Las Culturistas” host Bowen Yang as 'Mary Todd Lincoln,' grossed a total of $1,592,306.00 for the week ending Sunday, October 11, an all-time record for both the show and the historic theater.

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and has since broken its own record 15 times. Tickets to the Broadway production are now on sale through July 10, 2027.

Yang made his Broadway debut in the smash hit comedy on September 15, and has since extended his limited engagement in the production through January 17, 2027. He joined the company alongside Phillip James Brannon as 'Mary's Husband,' Barrett Foa as 'Mary's Teacher,' and original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as 'Mary's Chaperone' and Tony Macht as 'Mary's Husband's Assistant.' Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico, Jackie Sanders, Sean Peter Forte, and Sam Gravitte complete the company. See photos of Yang in the production!

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

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