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OH, MARY! Breaks Box Office Record for Maya Rudolph's First Week As Mary Todd Lincoln

The comedy grossed $199,935.00 on Friday, May 1, a new record for any single performance in the house.

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OH, MARY! Breaks Box Office Record for Maya Rudolph's First Week As Mary Todd Lincoln

The Broadway production of Oh, Mary! has broken two all-time box office records at the Lyceum Theatre. The comedy grossed $199,935.00 on Friday, May 1, a new record for any single performance in the house, and a total of $1,540,979.58 for the week ending Sunday, May 3, and all-time record for both the show and the Lyceum Theatre.

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and has since broken its own record 13 times.

On April 28, six-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph made her Broadway debut in the smash hit comedy as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ alongside two-time Obie Award winner Phillip James Brannon as ‘Mary’s Husband,’ Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson as ‘Mary’s Teacher,’ and original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as ‘Mary’s Chaperone’ and Tony Macht as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.’ Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico complete the company. See photos of Rudolph in the production HERE!

Written by 2025 Tony Award winner and original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

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More on this show: Meg Stalter Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY! as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' · 5/13/2026


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