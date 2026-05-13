Meg Stalter Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY! as 'Mary Todd Lincoln'

Actress and comedian Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! this summer. Stalter, the breakout star of HBO’s TV comedy “Hacks,” will join the company as “Mary Todd Lincoln” on Monday, July 6, 2026 for a limited 10-week engagement through Saturday, September 12.

“When I first met Cole Escola, they said, ‘I thought I was too old to feel this excited and giddy about a new friend,’ and that's exactly how I felt when I met Mary Todd Lincoln for the first time,” said Stalter. “I've never seen myself in a character the way I see myself in Mary, which is strange because I don't even drink, but that's what Cole's beautiful work does to you - makes you feel incredibly excited and seen at the same time, like a little kid meeting a new friend. I've been in love with Cole's brain, heart, and work since the moment I had the privilege of experiencing it, and it's the prize of a lifetime to get to be in the best play to ever be written! Cole, despite our insane public breakup in 2018, I love you, thank you for making my dreams come true.”

As previously announced, current “Mary Todd Lincoln” Maya Rudolph ends her extended run in the show on July 5, 2026. Stalter joins an esteemed lineup of actors donning the now iconic bratty curls that also includes the show’s Tony Award-winning original star and playwright Cole Escola, along with Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, Hannah Solow, John Cameron Mitchell and Rudolph.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. The show is currently playing an Olivier Award-winning run in London’s West End and this fall, the show’s North American tour will launch in Hartford, CT.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

About Meg Stalter

Actress, comedian, and musician Meg Stalter can currently be seen starring in her breakout, scene-stealing role as ‘Kayla’ in the fifth and final season of HBO Max’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedy series, “Hacks,” opposite Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Paul W. Downs.

Most recently, Stalter expanded her creative repertoire into music, shifting beyond comedy and acting with the release of her debut single, “Prettiest Girl in America”, and announced her upcoming album Crave, releasing this summer. For fans of early Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and high-gloss pop, the album is a project that explores identity, desire, and self-perception through a distinctly offbeat lens, positioning Stalter as an unexpected new voice in music.

Last year, Stalter starred as the lead of Netflix’s romantic comedy series “Too Much,” co-created by Lena Dunham and Luis Felber. The 10-episode series follows Jessica (Stalter), a New York workaholic reeling from heartbreak who relocates to London in search of solitude — only to find herself drawn into an unexpected connection with Felix (Will Sharpe), a chaotic and emotionally elusive musician. Her additional credits include the indie dark comedy Cora Bora from director Hannah Pearl Utt, Peacock’s reboot of “Queer as Folk,” Chelsea Peretti’s First Time Female Director, and Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain from the popular SNL comedy trio.

As a comedian, Stalter’s unique blend of character study and sketch comedy has gained her a massive and loyal online following and led to sold-out stand-up tours across the US.

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