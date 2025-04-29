Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, honored the legendary songwriter Diane Warren at the orchestra’s 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall. Check out photos below!

The event included Hailey Kilgore, Mykal Kilgore, Storm Large, Shoshana Bean, Sofia Carson, Taylor Dayne, Ariana DeBose, Micaela Diamond, Brandon Victor Dixon, Angélique Kidjo, LeAnn Rimes, and The War and Treaty.

The star-studded concert showcased Ms. Warren’s immense impact on the worlds of music and film through a wide array of her hits, including “If I Could Turn Back Time”, “How Do I Live”, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, and more.

Throughout her career, Ms. Warren has earned nine #1 hits and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and is tied for holding the record for the most #1 songs written by one writer in Billboard history. She has also earned 16 Academy Award nominations, including most recently for “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight, won a GRAMMY, received 15 nominations, received an EMMY, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

