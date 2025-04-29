 tracking pixel
Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala

The event took place on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
 The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, honored the legendary songwriter Diane Warren at the orchestra’s 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall. Check out photos below!

The event included Hailey KilgoreMykal KilgoreStorm LargeShoshana BeanSofia CarsonTaylor DayneAriana DeBoseMicaela DiamondBrandon Victor Dixon, Angélique Kidjo, LeAnn Rimes, and The War and Treaty.

The star-studded concert showcased Ms. Warren’s immense impact on the worlds of music and film through a wide array of her hits, including “If I Could Turn Back Time”, “How Do I Live”, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, and more.   

Throughout her career, Ms. Warren has earned nine #1 hits and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and is tied for holding the record for the most #1 songs written by one writer in Billboard history. She has also earned 16 Academy Award nominations, including most recently for “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight, won a GRAMMY, received 15 nominations, received an EMMY, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Honoree Diane Warren

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Honoree Nadine Wong

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Clive Davis

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Storm Large

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Storm Large

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Storm Large

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Storm Large

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Angelique Kidjo

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Angelique Kidjo

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Angelique Kidjo

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Angelique Kidjo

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Sofia Carson

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Sofia Carson

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Sofia Carson

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Sofia Carson

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ryan Shaw

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ryan Shaw

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ryan Shaw

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ryan Shaw

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Nadine Wong and Steven Reineke

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Mykal Kilgore, Steven Reineke and The Camp Broadway Ensemble

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Steven Reineke and Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
The Camp Broadway Ensemble

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
The Camp Broadway Ensemble

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Taylor Dayne

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Taylor Dayne

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Taylor Dayne

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Taylor Dayne

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Charlyn E. M. Willis

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Charyln E. M. Willis

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Charyln E. M. Willis

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Charyln E. M. Willis

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
LeAnn Rimes

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
LeAnn Rimes

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
LeAnn Rimes

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
LeAnn Rimes

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Diane Warren and Steven Reineke

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
LeAnn Rimes and Diane Warren

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Sofia Carson, LeAnn Rimes, Steven Reineke, Diane Warren, Taylor Dayne and Ariana DeBose

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Sofia Carson, LeAnn Rimes Steven Reineke, Diane Warren and Taylor Dayne

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Diane Warren

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
The Cast of The New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Nadine Wong

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Jamie deRoy

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Steven Reineke, Grace Hightower, Hilary Weldon and Eric Gabbard

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Steven Reineke and Taylor Dayne

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Taylor Dayne

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Ryan Shaw

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Angelique Kidjo

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Steven Reineke, Tanya Monahemi, June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Eda Sorokoff and Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Diane Warren

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Diane Warren and Steven Reineke

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Diane Warren and Charles Fox

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Charles Fox, Diane Warren and Missy Cohen

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Charles Fox, Diane Warren and Katherine Narducci

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Karine Jean Pierre

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Sofia Carson

Photos: Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, and More at New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala Image
Sofia Carson



