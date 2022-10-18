Photos: See Wendell Pierce, Lena Hall, Helen Park & More at The Drama League's 2022 Fall Gala

Photos have been released from The Drama League's 2022 Fall gala, "Embrace The Season: A Drama League Celebration", which took place last night, Monday, October 17 at 6:00 PM at City Winery (25 11th Avenue). The gala featured a dazzling array of exclusive cast performances and appearances from musicals and plays on stage this season, as well as a sneak peek of productions to come.

The expansive stage program - directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller, with The Broadway Sinfonietta as the event's House Band kicked off with the presentation of the Arts Arts Ally Award, given each year to those who strengthen the foundation upon which the arts stand, to New York-based theater and film production and investment company, Caiola Productions (Company, The Inheritance, Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors), led by Luigi Caiola and Rose Caiola

The presentation of the award was followed by rousing remarks about The Drama League's contribution to directors, at all stages of their careers, by alumni director Liesl Tommy. The performances that followed included:

"Inside These Castle Walls" from BLISS, performed by Kayla Davion, Katy Geraghty, Gizel Jiménez, Claire Neumann

"Somewhere That's Green" from Little Shop of Horrors performed by Tony Award winner Lena Hall

A sneak peek of The Piano Lesson from star April Matthis

"Still I Love You" from KPOP, performed by composer Helen Park

"Princess" from A Man of No Importance, performed by Shereen Ahmed

A video sneak peek of the new musical Back to the Future

An inside look at Death of a Salesman from actor Wendell Pierce

"Strike First, Strike Hard" from The Karate Kid, performed by Alan H. Green, with Kelly Thomas on piano and Ben Butler on guitar

The "Embrace The Season" Gala was presented with a spirit of uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community as it returns to a post-pandemic vitality. The gala is chaired by Mary Jain, with additional major support from BroadwayHD, Caiola Productions, City National Bank, Kirk Iwanowski & Steven Cohen, Una Jackman / Talu Productions and Jay Alix / and Lakeview Productions, John Gore Organization, Ken Davenport Productions, Manhattan Movement and Arts Center, Nederlander Organization, Sceneworks Studios, Susan Edelstein Productions, Tiwary Entertainment Groupand more.

The Creative Team for this year's Drama League benefit Gala also features Associate Direction by Joyce Chittick, Production Management by Teresa Cruz, Stage Management by Karen Schleifer, Music Supervision by The Broadway Sinfonietta's Macy Schmidt (Kimberly Akimbo, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Assistant Direction by Tai Thompson and Andrew Coopman (Drama League Directing Fellowship Alumni), Producing Assistance from Kaylin Kellin, Assistant Stage Management by Joanna Schutzer, and vocal stylings from actor Beethovan Oden as the Announcer/"Voice of Oz." The Gala performance is produced by The Drama League's Artistic Line Producer, Ali Skye Bennet.

The Board of Directors' Executive Committee is Bonnie Comley (President); Joseph Pizza and Dr. Arthur Pober (Vice Presidents); Townsend Teague (Treasurer); Donna Daniels (Secretary); Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director); and Bevin Ross (Executive Director). Completing the Drama League Board of Directors are Elena Araoz, Tony Benten, Estefanía Fadul, Leslie Feldman, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Gwynn Macdonald, Stan Ponte, John Alan Turner, Nicole A. Watson, and Kumiko Yoshii.