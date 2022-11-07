Photos: See New Images of Kristolyn Lloyd, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello & More in 1776
The cast also features Shawna Hamic, Eryn LeCroy, Sara Porkalob and more.
1776 is now playing at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023.
See new production photos below!
The cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Kristolyn Lloyd as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.
The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
The company
The company
The company
Allyson Kaye Daniel, Kristolyn Lloyd
