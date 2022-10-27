Photos: See New Images of Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More in TAKE ME OUT - Returning to Broadway Tonight
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out returns to Broadway tonight, October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, returns to Broadway for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W 45th St).
Get a first look at new photos of the production below!
Tony Award® Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award® Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks return to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy." They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Blake Russell, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.
Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniels
Julian Cihi, Tyler Lansing Weaks, Carl Lundstedt, Bill Heck, Jesse Williams, Hiram Delgado, Eduardo Ramos, Ken Marks
Michael Oberholtzer, Bill Heck, Jesse Williams
