Photos: See Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Sierra Boggess, Melissa Errico & More at STROMAN PRESENTS!

This past weekend Guild Hall (158 Main Street, East Hampton) turned the theater on its head with Stroman Presents! - a three-day Broadway lover's delight. On Friday, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the smash hit The Producers, Stro took the stage of the John Drew Theater with Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and Brad Oscar to talk about the production and perform a couple of the beloved musical numbers. And the big surprise - even to the actors - was the sudden appearance of Mel Brooks zooming in live from LA!

Check out photos below!

On Saturday the audience got an exclusive sneak peek at the new Broadway musical Little Dancer with staged scenes featuring the legendary Terrence Mann, NYC Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, and Tony-nominees Melissa Errico and Dee Hoty. The weekend came to a close on Sunday with excerpts from the upcoming revival of Crazy for You with a toe-tapping Tony Yazbeck, Sierra Boggess, Melissa Errico, and Dee Hoty. All three evenings featured musical direction by Greg Jarrett. Guild Hall will continue their live theatre offerings through September 11 with Crisis in Queens by Joy Behar (9/3 & 9/4), an encore presentation of 2020 directed by Bob Balaban (9/5), and Hitler's Tasters by Michelle Kholos Brooks (9/9-9/11).