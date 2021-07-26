Photos: See First Look Photos from the Movie Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE!

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the much anticipated film adaptation of the award-winning West End hit musical, will launch exclusively on Prime Video on September 17, 2021 in over 240 countries and territories.

See the first photos from the upcoming movie musical below!

The film, from New Regency, Film4 and Warp Films, stars the breakout discovery Max Harwood as Jamie New, alongside Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The stage musical premiered on the West End in 2017, starring John McCrea and Josie Walker.