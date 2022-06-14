Photos: See Anna Chlumsky, Eric Rutherford & More at American Ballet Theatre's June Gala

The American Ballet Theatre's June Gala returned on Monday, June 13th, in-person to the Metropolitan Opera House after three long years. The event featured a special performance of Don Quixote staged by Artist Director, Kevin McKenzie, featuring three different Principal casts in each act. Following the dazzling performance, Gala guests gathered for a black-tie dinner and danced on the Promenade of the David H. Koch Theater. Attendees include Anna Chlumsky, Anna Page, B Michael, Carly Cushnie, Cassie Beck, Eric Rutherford, Gabriella Uhl, Jessica Lang, Jessica Pels, Mark-Anthony Edwards, Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl, Savvy Shields Wolfe, Shelby Roebock, Tracy Anderson, and Janet Rollé, ABT's CEO and Executive Director among others.

The June Gala kicked off the highly anticipated Summer Season featuring five weeks of exhilarating programming and beloved classics.

The event celebrated ABT's own Kevin McKenzie as he prepares for his retirement at the end of December 2022. The Gala evening also honored ABT's extraordinary Trustee Susan Fales-Hill and welcomed the Company's next Artistic Director, former ABT Principal Dancer Susan Jaffe.