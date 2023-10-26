Photos: See Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Mary Testa & More in THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Last week, on Thursday, October 19, the Lincoln Center Theater production of The Gardens of Anuncia began previews at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele will open on Monday, November 20.

Get a first look at photos below!



THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kayln West. The new musical features co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production has sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy. Thomas J. Gates is the Stage Manager.

