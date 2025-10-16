Photos: Sam Smith Kicks Off 'To Be Free: New York City' Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, October 15th, award-winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith celebrated their new residency, “To Be Free: New York City” at Warsaw in Brooklyn. The evening kicked off with an opening set from 20-year-old London-based breakout singer-songwriter SIENNA SPIRO. Check out photos from the performance below.

During the evening, guests in attendance were treated to a mix of new and old material, including the debut of Smith's new single, a preview of songs yet to be released, and a selection of favorite hits. After selling out the original 12-date residency, it has been extended through December due to high demand. The full dates are below.

Kicking off February 10, 2026, Smith will perform “To Be Free: San Francisco,” an eight-night residency at the Castro Theatre, a designated landmark in the heart of the city’s LGBTQ+ cultural epicenter.

A five-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam Smith holds two Guinness World Records — for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”).

Smith has amassed over 40 million equivalent album sales, 300 million single sales, and over 56 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums, In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and GLORIA, which includes the global smash single, “Unholy,” Ft. Kim Petras. The track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. In June 2025, Smith released the live album BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall.

Sam Smith – “To Be Free: New York City” 2025 Warsaw Residency Dates

Wednesday, October 8

Friday, October 10

Saturday, October 11

Wednesday, October 15

Friday, October 17

Saturday, October 18

Tuesday, October 21

Wednesday, October 22

Friday, October 24

Wednesday, October 29

Thursday, October 30

Friday, October 31

Wednesday, November 19

Friday, November 21

Saturday, November 22

Wednesday, November 26

Friday, November 28

Saturday, November 29

Wednesday, December 3

Friday, December 5

Saturday, December 6

Wednesday, December 10

Friday, December 12

Saturday, December 13

Photo credit: Getty Images for Capitol Records