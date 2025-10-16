Photos: Sam Smith Kicks Off 'To Be Free: New York City' Residency

Smith will perform his New York residency through December.
On Wednesday, October 15th, award-winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith celebrated their new residency, “To Be Free: New York City” at Warsaw in Brooklyn. The evening kicked off with an opening set from 20-year-old London-based breakout singer-songwriter SIENNA SPIRO. Check out photos from the performance below.
During the evening, guests in attendance were treated to a mix of new and old material, including the debut of Smith's new single, a preview of songs yet to be released, and a selection of favorite hits. After selling out the original 12-date residency, it has been extended through December due to high demand. The full dates are below.
Kicking off February 10, 2026, Smith will perform “To Be Free: San Francisco,” an eight-night residency at the Castro Theatre, a designated landmark in the heart of the city’s LGBTQ+ cultural epicenter.
A five-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam Smith holds two Guinness World Records — for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”).
Smith has amassed over 40 million equivalent album sales, 300 million single sales, and over 56 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums, In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and GLORIA, which includes the global smash single, “Unholy,” Ft. Kim Petras. The track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. In June 2025, Smith released the live album BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall.
Wednesday, October 8
Friday, October 10
Saturday, October 11
Wednesday, October 15
Friday, October 17
Saturday, October 18
Tuesday, October 21
Wednesday, October 22
Friday, October 24
Wednesday, October 29
Thursday, October 30
Friday, October 31
Wednesday, November 19
Friday, November 21
Saturday, November 22
Wednesday, November 26
Friday, November 28
Saturday, November 29
Wednesday, December 3
Friday, December 5
Saturday, December 6
Wednesday, December 10
Friday, December 12
Saturday, December 13
Photo credit: Getty Images for Capitol Records
SIENNA SPIRO and Sam Smith
SIENNA SPIRO and Sam Smith
SIENNA SPIRO
SIENNA SPIRO
SIENNA SPIRO
Videos