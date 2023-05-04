Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie O'Donnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street!

This week, the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd welcomed some celebrity guests to Fleet Street! Broadway superfan Rosie O'Donnell, Academy Award-nominee Billy Zane, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and guest Chloe Flower all attended Saturday's performances.

Go backstage with photos of their meet and greet with Sweeney stars Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford!

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Photo Credit:Natalie Powers.