Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS New Rehearsal Shots Plus New Cast Members Join

Performances begin Saturday, February 8 at the Ahmanson Theatre.
Center Theatre Group will present the North American premiere of Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga. Performances begin Saturday, February 8 at the Ahmanson Theatre, where the production plays through March 9, 2025 in advance of the Broadway premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. See new rehearsal photos here!
With the start of performances, Kevin Earley replaces David Harris, who was previously announced for the production; in addition, Greg Mills has joined the company.
Old Friends will open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Previews begin Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com and at the Samuel J. Friedman box office.
Old Friends is a great big Broadway show born out of Cameron Mackintosh and Stephen Sondheim’s lifetime of friendship and collaboration. The two of them came up with the idea during the pandemic, drawing on the many shows that they had done together in collaboration with their good friend Julia McKenzie. Once theatres reopened in London and New York in the fall of 2021, Mackintosh was able to visit Sondheim again and this new show remained something they continued to discuss; but, sadly, shortly after, Sondheim passed away in November 2021. It fell to Mackintosh to pick up where he and Sondheim left off, collating their notes, and structuring the show that would initially become a spectacular star-studded gala at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End in May 2022 to celebrate Sondheim’s life and work, and also raise funds for the newly formed Stephen Sondheim Foundation.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
Lea Salonga and Bernadettę Peters
Bernadettę Peters
Jason Pennycooke, Daniel Yearwood, and Kate Jennings Grant
Jeremy Secomb, Kate Jennings Grant, Gavin Lee, Beth Leavel, Jason Pennycooke, Jasmine Forsberg, Jacob Dickey, Peter Neureuther, Paige Faure, and Kyle Selig
The Company
Beth Leavel and Gavin Lee
Jason Pennycooke and Daniel Yearwood
(front) Maria Wirries, (from top l - r) Alexa Lopez, Daniel Yearwood, Kyle Selig, (from bottom l-r )Jasmine Forsberg, Beth Leavel, and Jeremy Secomb
Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, and Jasmine Forsberg