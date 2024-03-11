Photos: SIX Celebrates 1,000 Performances on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, March 9, SIX, the Tony Award-winning new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its 1,000th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.

See photos from the celebration below!



The Broadway cast of SIX currently features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Wesley Carpenter, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jenny Mollet, and Cassie Silva as Alternates.



From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.