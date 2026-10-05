Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates at Opening Night Party
The play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Check out photos from the opening night party below!
Plus, read the reviews for School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play here, and check out photos of the cast's opening night bows here.
Set at a boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, who has her sights set on a beauty pageant, until the arrival of a new student from America changes the competition. The cast also includes Lucia Aremu as Ama, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis. Benton plays Paulina Sarpong, Miller plays Eloise Amponsah and Rogers plays Ericka Boafo.
The production reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. School Girls premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017 and has since received more than 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lillias White and Susan Kelechi Watson
Priscilla Garcia-Jacquier, Denee Benton, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Andrew Chappelle
Kaliah Adams, Patina Miller and Dan Amboyer
Kara Young, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Candiace Dillard Bassett
Heather Alicia Simms and MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter
Wendell Pierce and Patiina Miller
Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Zach Crowley and Priscilla Garcia-Jacquier
Patina Miller and Candiace Dillard Bassett
La Chanze, Kara Young, Denee Benton, Celia Rose Gooding, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Kristolyn Lloyd
Jocelyn Bioh, MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and Whitney White
Jessica Chase and her mom
Corey Hawkins, Adriane Lenox, Denee Benton, Wendell Pierce and Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Patina Miller, Emerson Harper Mars and David Mars
Ambiance at Sony Hall
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