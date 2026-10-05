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Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates at Opening Night Party

The play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

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Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Check out photos from the opening night party below!

Plus, read the reviews for School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play here, and check out photos of the cast's opening night bows here.

Set at a boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, who has her sights set on a beauty pageant, until the arrival of a new student from America changes the competition. The cast also includes Lucia Aremu as Ama, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis. Benton plays Paulina Sarpong, Miller plays Eloise Amponsah and Rogers plays Ericka Boafo.

The production reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. School Girls premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017 and has since received more than 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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Kara Young and Jocelyn Bioh

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Austin Smith and Jocelyn Bioh

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Erin Morton and Andre Holland

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Louisa Jacobson and Denee Benton

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Louisa Jacobson and Denee Benton

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Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Denee Benton

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Patina Miller and Denee Benton

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Heather Alicia Simms, Patina Miller, Denee Benton and Lucia Aremu

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Denee Benton and Donna Murphy

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Denee Benton and Donna Murphy

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Patina Miller, Denee Benton and Donna Murphy

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Lillias White and Susan Kelechi Watson

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Priscilla Garcia-Jacquier, Denee Benton, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Andrew Chappelle

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Wendell Pierce and Erin Morton

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Kaliah Adams, Patina Miller and Dan Amboyer

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Donna Murphy and Lillias White

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Donna Murphy, Lilli Cooper and Jasmine Amy Rogers

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Lilli Cooper, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Kevin McHale and Leana Rae Concepcion

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Donna Murphy and Jasmine Amy Rogers

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Jasmine Amy Rogers and Lance Roberts

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Kevin McHale and Donna Murphy

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Kara Young, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Candiace Dillard Bassett

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Joshua Burrage and Jasmine Amy Rogers

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Lillias White and Aisha Jackson

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Heather Alicia Simms and MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter

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Heather Alicia Simms and J. Harrison Ghee

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Wendell Pierce, Patina Miller and Jeremy Pope

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Patina Miller and Jeremy Pope

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Wendell Pierce and Patiina Miller

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Jeremy Pope and Denee Benton

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Jeremy Pope and Denee Benton

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Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Zach Crowley and Priscilla Garcia-Jacquier

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Whitney White, Bess Wohl and Katie Lowes

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Patina Miller and Candiace Dillard Bassett

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Danielle Brooks and Nia Otchere-Sarfo

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La Chanze, Kara Young, Denee Benton, Celia Rose Gooding, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Kristolyn Lloyd

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Biko Eisen-Martin and Corey Hawkins

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Danielle Brooks and La Chanze

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Jocelyn Bioh and Corey Hawkins

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Jocelyn Bioh, MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and Whitney White

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Danielle Brooks and Jeremy Pope

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Whitney White and Bess Wohl

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Jessica Chase and her mom

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Corey Hawkins, Adriane Lenox, Denee Benton, Wendell Pierce and Kimber Elayne Sprawl

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Patina Miller, Emerson Harper Mars and David Mars

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Julia Randall and Heather Randall

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Whitney White, Bess Wohl, Kristolyn Lloyd and Katie Lowes

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Ambiance at Sony Hall

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