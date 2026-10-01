 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night

The acclaimed new play is written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White.

By:

Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Read the reviews for School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play here and check out photos of the comapny as they celebrate the big night!

Set at a boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, who has her sights set on a beauty pageant, until the arrival of a new student from America changes the competition. The cast also includes Lucia Aremu as Ama, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis. Benton plays Paulina Sarpong, Miller plays Eloise Amponsah and Rogers plays Ericka Boafo.

The production reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. School Girls premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017 and has since received more than 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 1 of 50


Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Heather Alicia Simms, Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Jordan Rice, Erin Morton, Patina Miller and Denee Benton

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 2 of 50


Iesha M. Daniels, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Heather Alicia Simms, Onyi Aba, Jordan Rice, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Patina Miller, Denee Benton, Victoria Pekel and Victoire Charles

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 3 of 50


Jessica Chase, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Heather Alicia Simms, Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Jordan Rice, Erin Morton, Susan Kelechi Watson, Patina Miller, Denee Benton, Nicki Hunter and Chris Jennings

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 4 of 50


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Director Whitney White

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 5 of 50


Associate Producer Susan Kelechi Watson, Chase This Productions Jessica Chase, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Director Whitney White, MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 6 of 50


Patina Miller

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 7 of 50


Patina Miller

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 8 of 50


Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 9 of 50


Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 10 of 50


Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 11 of 50


Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 12 of 50


Denee Benton

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 13 of 50


Denee Benton

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 14 of 50


Erin Morton

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 15 of 50


Erin Morton

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 16 of 50


Lucia Aremu

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 17 of 50


Lucia Aremu

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 18 of 50


Nia Otchere-Sarfo

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 19 of 50


Nia Otchere-Sarfo

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 20 of 50


Jordan Rice

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 21 of 50


Jordan Rice

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 22 of 50


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 23 of 50


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 24 of 50


Director Whitney White

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 25 of 50


Director Whitney White

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 26 of 50


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Director Whitney White

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 27 of 50


Victoria Pekel

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 28 of 50


Victoria Pekel

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 29 of 50


Onyi Aba, Victoria Pekel, Iesha M. Daniels and Victoire Charles

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 30 of 50


Patina Miller and Denee Benton

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 31 of 50


Iesha M. Daniels

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 32 of 50


Iesha M. Daniels

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 33 of 50


Nikiya Mathis

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 34 of 50


Nikiya Mathis

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 35 of 50


Onyi Aba

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 36 of 50


Onyi Aba

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 37 of 50


Victoire Charles

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 38 of 50


Victoire Charles

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 39 of 50


Nia Otchere-Sarfo and Jordan Rice

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 40 of 50


Nia Otchere-Sarfo and Jordan Rice

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 41 of 50


Patina Miller, Denee Benton and Associate Producer Susan Kelechi Watson

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 42 of 50


Associate Producer Susan Kelechi Watson

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 43 of 50


Associate Producer Susan Kelechi Watson

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 44 of 50


Associate Producer Susan Kelechi Watson

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 45 of 50


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Producer Jessica Chase of Chase This Productions

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 46 of 50


Jasmine Amy Rogers and Patina Miller

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 47 of 50


MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings, MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Chase This Productions Jessica Chase

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 48 of 50


Jasmine Amy Rogers, Patina Miller and Denee Benton

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 49 of 50


Jasmine Amy Rogers and Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night — photo 50 of 50


Signage at The MTC Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Get School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play Tickets From $83

Opening Night Coverage



Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $83