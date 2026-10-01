Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night
The acclaimed new play is written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White.
Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Read the reviews for School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play here and check out photos of the comapny as they celebrate the big night!
Set at a boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, who has her sights set on a beauty pageant, until the arrival of a new student from America changes the competition. The cast also includes Lucia Aremu as Ama, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis. Benton plays Paulina Sarpong, Miller plays Eloise Amponsah and Rogers plays Ericka Boafo.
The production reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. School Girls premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017 and has since received more than 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Heather Alicia Simms, Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Jordan Rice, Erin Morton, Patina Miller and Denee Benton
Iesha M. Daniels, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Heather Alicia Simms, Onyi Aba, Jordan Rice, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Patina Miller, Denee Benton, Victoria Pekel and Victoire Charles
Jessica Chase, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Heather Alicia Simms, Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Jordan Rice, Erin Morton, Susan Kelechi Watson, Patina Miller, Denee Benton, Nicki Hunter and Chris Jennings
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Director Whitney White
Associate Producer Susan Kelechi Watson, Chase This Productions Jessica Chase, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Director Whitney White, MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Director Whitney White
Director Whitney White
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Director Whitney White
Patina Miller, Denee Benton and Associate Producer Susan Kelechi Watson
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Producer Jessica Chase of Chase This Productions
MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings, MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Chase This Productions Jessica Chase
Signage at The MTC Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
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