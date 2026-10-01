Video: SCHOOL GIRLS Is Finally in Session on Broadway- Inside Opening Night

Opening night has finally arrived for School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play! Jocelyn Bioh’s acclaimed comedy has arrived on Broadway, opening at Manhattan Theatre Club under the direction of Whitney White. BroadwayWorld was on the scene to celebrate with Bioh, White, and the company, who reflected on the long journey that brought the play to Broadway.

For Bioh, the occasion marks a particularly meaningful full-circle moment. School Girls first premiered Off-Broadway nearly a decade ago and proved transformative for its playwright.

“This play changed my life,” Bioh told BroadwayWorld. “I very, very clearly remember what my life was like the night before opening of School Girls Off-Broadway, and it was completely different the day after.”

Returning to the material with White and a new company has allowed her to see the play through fresh eyes. “To be able to revisit this play again… it’s brought a whole new fresh perspective to this play,” she added.

White, meanwhile, is celebrating a Broadway milestone of her own. “This is my fourth Broadway play. I’m pinching myself,” she said. “I never thought I’d get here, but I’m so proud that I have.”

She is especially proud to be continuing the journey of a play that has traveled far beyond its New York beginnings. “I have so much love for Jocelyn Bioh, who wrote this play and made this story possible,” White said. “This play has been done over 80 times around the world, so I’m just very grateful to be a part of its legacy now.”

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play features Lucia Aremu as Ama, Tony Award nominee Denée Benton as Paulina Sarpong, Tony Award winner Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka Boafo, and Obie Award winner Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis.

Watch the video to hear more from Bioh, White, and the company of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play on opening night.

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