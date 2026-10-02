Video: Julie Halston Is Coming Back to Birdland
Virtual Halston Live will play Birdland on October 12, 2026.
Broadway favorite and Tony Award recipient Julie Halston joins Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive! Julie is bringing Virtual Halston Live back to the legendary Birdland Jazz Club for one night only, joined by the always hilarious Jackie Hoffman. The longtime friends are ready for an evening of stories, laughs, showbiz dish, and the kind of wonderfully unpredictable conversation only Julie and Jackie can deliver.
Julie chats with Robert about bringing Virtual Halston from the screen to the stage, her friendship with Jackie, the joy of performing at Birdland, and a career that has taken her from Broadway favorites including Hairspray, Gypsy, Anything Goes, and Tootsie to Sex and the City, And Just Like That… and Our Town. Nobody tells a story quite like Julie Halston — and we are always ready to listen!
About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:
The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!
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