Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 5, 2026- Do the Time Warp with THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're starting your day with yesterday's biggest stories from the stage and beyond.
Dive into an exclusive look at how WANTED's breakout ballad "The Way I Am" came to life, then get ready to learn "The Time Warp" from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW just in time for spooky season! Plus, discover how BOOP! is getting ready for its national tour, and catch up with Will Brill as he makes a scene in KRAMER/FAUCI and THE MUSICAL.
In other news, the Kennedy Center Honors will move to Capital One Arena for 2026, and Katie Rose Clarke leads the cast of DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL on Broadway. We also have exclusive backstage photos from HEATED RIVALRY, and ALADDIN honors late cast member Alain Brutus.
That's your Broadway briefing! Tap the links above to read more and stay in the loop! 🎭
|The Front Page
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Angelica Chéri & Ross Baum Explain How WANTED’s 'The Way I Am' Went From a Minor Moment to a Major Song
What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score. Today we continue the series with Angelica Chéri (book and lyrics) and Ross Baum (music), who make their Broadway debuts this season with Wanted. Watch as they unpack Mary's (played by Solea Pfeiffer) big Act 1 ballad, 'The Way I Am.'
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Video: Just In Time for Spooky Season... Learn 'The Time Warp' from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
In this video, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room to break down Ani Taj's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show with the help of dance captain Renée Albulario. Can you keep up?
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Kennedy Center Honors to Move to Capital One Arena for 2026 Ceremony
The 2026 Kennedy Center Honors will be held at Capital One Arena on December 7 as the center's main building remains closed amid an ongoing court fight.
|Exclusive
by Sam Anctil
BOOP! The Musical is ready to boop its way across America! Following its Broadway run, the musical will officially launch its national tour on October 3 in Rochester, New York. BroadwayWorld dropped by the rehearsal room for a sneak peek at the touring production and caught up with director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell, leading lady Aliya Grace, and Mason Ballard, who plays Dwayne, about getting the show ready for the road.. (more...)
Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
by Michael Major
Go backstage at Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, with Jay Armstrong Johnson, Troy Iwata, Ryann Redmond, and more. See exclusive photos from backstage at The Culture Club.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Will Brill Is Making a Scene in KRAMER/FAUCI and THE MUSICAL
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Watch the full video with Richard Ridge to hear more from Brill about working with Daniel Fish, sharing the stage with Thomas J. Ryan, collaborating with Rob Lowe and Gillian Jacobs, his experience playing Roy Cohn in Fellow Travelers, and the unusual place he keeps his Tony Award!. (more...)
|Video: 'Empty Chairs at Empty Tables' from Phoenix Theatre Company's LES MISÉRABLES
by Joshua Wright
Phoenix Theatre Company shared a teaser clip of 'Empty Chairs at Empty Tables' from its production of LES MISÉRABLES, featuring Tre Moore's performance as Marius.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The ASCAP Foundation honored Cinco Paul, creator of the Tony-winning musical SCHMIGADOON, with the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award for his significant contributions to American musical theater.. (more...)
The National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint Against Casa Bonita in Denver
by Stephi Wild
The National Labor Relations Board accused Casa Bonita in Denver of unfair labor practices, including refusal to bargain with Actors' Equity Association and discrimination against unionized employees through illegal firings and reduced hours.. (more...)
Bonnie Antosh Awarded 2026 Clifford Odets Ensemble Play Commission
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playwright Bonnie Antosh has received the Clifford Odets Ensemble Play Commission from The Lee Strasberg Creative Center. The commissioned work will be staged at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre and directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Richard E. Grant & Christine Baranski in HAY FEVER
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The eccentric Bliss family – Judith, a recently retired actress, David, a self-absorbed novelist, and their two unconventional children – live in a world where reality slides easily into fiction. Upon entering this world, the weekend guests – a proper diplomat, a shy flapper, an athletic boxer and a fashionable sophisticate – are thrown into melodramatic scenes wherein their hosts profess emotions and react to situations that do not really exist. The comedic chaos ends only when the tortured visitors tip-toe out the door. Cleverly constructed and slightly cynical, this entertaining romp stars Richard E. Grant and Christine Baranski, making her West End debut.. (more...)
Review: BULL, Park Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Deafinitely Theatre reiterate that creative captioning and BSL integration don’t only make theatre more accessible, they can also be brilliant artistic choices. After adapting Mark Bartlett’s Contraction in 2017, they’re now tackling his play about corporate bullying. Bull provides a multidimensional opportunity. When three colleagues find out that one of them is about to be fired, a bizarre power-play results in a vicious deathmatch. The production is signed throughout, with all actors portraying Deaf characters. Paula Garfield directs Ciaran O’Breen (Thomas), Jasmine Whipps (Isobel), Danny Lee (Tony), and David Sands (Carter).. (more...)
Review: PASTORAL, Barbican Theatre
by Matthew Paluch
“A lot of dance is Disneyfied. But art has to be challenging.' These are the wise, and provocative words of choreographer Pam Tanowitz. Tanowitz returns to the Barbican with her latest work Pastoral. Premiered in June 2025, the piece uses Beethoven's 6th Symphony as inspiration, specifically ideas of the natural world and changing rhythms.. (more...)
Review: HAY FEVER, Starring Christine Baranski & Richard E. Grant
by Aliya Al-Hassan
There is a reason why Noël Coward's comedies are still being revived a century after they were written: his rapid-fire dialogue, brimming with vigour and wit skewered the British class system and created vibrant comedy that still resonates today. When they are performed well, there is little to rival them, but even a few chinks in the façade result in what can look like a balloon slowly deflating on stage.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by A.A. Cristi
Spring Awakening has extended its Off-Broadway run through April 4, 2027, with tickets for the additional performances going on sale October 8.. (more...)
Students and Parents Protest After Wisconsin Superintendent Blocks High School Production of FLASHDANCE
by Joshua Wright
Students, parents, and community members in Watertown, Wisconsin rallied outside their school district offices this week after the interim superintendent blocked Watertown High School from staging Flashdance as its spring 2027 musical.. (more...)
ALADDIN on Broadway to Honor Late Cast Member Alain Brutus
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Aladdin on Broadway will honor its late cast member, Alain Brutus, who died this week. The actor made his Broadway debut with the production. Learn more about his passing and the production.. (more...)
Meet the Moms of Broadway’s SCHMIGADOON!: See Sweet Family Photos
by Michael Gioia
For any parent on Broadway, juggling personal life with professional obligations could be a lot of work — but it is also incredibly rewarding. BroadwayWorld shares exclusive photos of the super-moms at ‘Schmigadoon!’. (more...)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hari Nef and More Join BREAKING THE BINARY THEATRE FESTIVAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Breaking the Binary Theatre revealed additional cast members for its fifth annual festival, which will present staged readings and new plays by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ theatre artists at MCC Theater Space.. (more...)
Interview: Eva Kaminsky Faces Her Fears in PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
by David Clarke
Eva Kaminsky talks bringing spiritualist Etheline Cotgrave to life in Broadway’s PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, embracing the production’s scares night after night, and why experiencing horror together makes live theater uniquely terrifying.. (more...)
Photos: Noah Schnapp and More in AFFLUENZA at Riverside Studios
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released from Affluenza, the first play in the Mainstage Season 26/27 at Riverside Studios. Learn more about the show and check out the photos here!. (more...)
Charlie Cox Will Lead THE KING'S RANSOM at Donmar Warehouse
by Stephi Wild
The Donmar Warehouse announced full casting for Stuart Slade's world premiere THE KING'S RANSOM, a dark comedy about a heist to steal Elvis Presley's corpse, directed by Matthew Dunster and starring Charlie Cox.. (more...)
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