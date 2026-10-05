Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 5, 2026- Do the Time Warp with THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're starting your day with yesterday's biggest stories from the stage and beyond.

Dive into an exclusive look at how WANTED's breakout ballad "The Way I Am" came to life, then get ready to learn "The Time Warp" from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW just in time for spooky season! Plus, discover how BOOP! is getting ready for its national tour, and catch up with Will Brill as he makes a scene in KRAMER/FAUCI and THE MUSICAL.

In other news, the Kennedy Center Honors will move to Capital One Arena for 2026, and Katie Rose Clarke leads the cast of DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL on Broadway. We also have exclusive backstage photos from HEATED RIVALRY, and ALADDIN honors late cast member Alain Brutus.

That's your Broadway briefing! Tap the links above to read more and stay in the loop! 🎭