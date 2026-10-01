Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
The production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers.
Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!
Plus, read the reviews for School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play here.
Set at a boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, who has her sights set on a beauty pageant, until the arrival of a new student from America changes the competition. The cast also includes Lucia Aremu as Ama, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis. Benton plays Paulina Sarpong, Miller plays Eloise Amponsah and Rogers plays Ericka Boafo.
The production reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. School Girls premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017 and has since received more than 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Jordan Rice, Lucia Aremu, Denee Benton, Heather Alicia Simms, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Patina Miller
Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Jordan Rice, Lucia Aremu, Denee Benton, Heather Alicia Simms, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Patina Miller
Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Jordan Rice, Lucia Aremu, Denee Benton, Heather Alicia Simms, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Patina Miller
Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Jordan Rice, Lucia Aremu, Denee Benton, Heather Alicia Simms, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Patina Miller
Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Director Whitney White and Denee Benton
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