Justin Peck Wants to Make The Killers' 'Hot Fuss' Album Into a Musical

Could a musical based on the music of The Killers be in the works? In an interview with GQ, Justin Peck shared that after co-creating Illinoise, he has a dream of developing the band's album "Hot Fuss" into a musical next.

"Ever since I made Illinoise, people have been like, 'What's your next album you're going to make?'," Peck shared. "I have this dream of turning the collection of the early music of The Killers into a show, which could be very theatrical. It's sort of like, pop-rock edge. There's something about that that could be very cool, if the planets could align on something like that."

Peck then clarified that the album the show would be based on would be "Hot Fuss" which he described as timeless.

"They also had an album called 'Sam's Town' which is almost like storytelling that's embedded in it, which I think is really interesting."

Watch the full clip below!

About Justin Peck

Justin Peck joined New York City Ballet as an apprentice in 2006 and was promoted to the corps de ballet in 2007 and soloist in 2013. He has performed works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Peter Martins, Benjamin Millepied, Alexei Ratmansky, Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Christopher Wheeldon. Peck began choreographing for New York City Ballet in 2012 with In Creases and has since created more than 25 works for companies including San Francisco Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Houston Ballet, Miami City Ballet, LA Dance Project and Paris Opera Ballet. In 2014, he became New York City Ballet's resident choreographer, and his work was featured in the documentary Ballet 422.

Peck made his Broadway choreography debut with the 2018 revival of Carousel, winning the Tony Award for Best Choreography. His film credits include choreography for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story (2021) and Bradley Cooper's Maestro (2023). In 2023, he co-created the musical Illinoise with Jackie Sibblies Drury, earning his second Tony Award for Best Choreography. He and Patricia Delgado also choreographed Buena Vista Social Club, winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Choreographer and receiving an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. His most recent work for New York City Ballet, Mystic Familiar, premiered in 2025.

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