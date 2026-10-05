A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Unveils Full Cast for North American Tour Relaunch

FOR EMBARGOED RELEASE: MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 AT 8:00AM ET

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL has announced the full casting for the relaunch of its smash-hit North American tour.

Joining previously announced award-winning music artist Jesse Labelle as 'Neil Diamond – Then' are Stuart Metcalf (Neil Diamond – Now), Claire Marshall (Marcia Murphey), Danie Steel (Doctor), Emma Samuelson (Jaye Posner), Steve Taylor (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Stefan Lingenfelter (Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond), Brandy Cheyenne Miller (Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond), and country music recording artist Stephen Carey as the standby for 'Neil Diamond – Then'.

Rounding out the company as 'The Beautiful Noise' are Evie Becerra, Corey J. Bradford, Jayson Brown, Faith Jordan Candino, Luciano Castaldo, Bella DePaola, Briana Doran (Swing), Robert Bryan Davis (Principal Standby), Sydney Greene (Swing), Jaden Holtschlag (Swing), Nathan Iles (Swing), Lance Jewett, Jaiden Leo Riley, Ellie Roddy (Principal Standby), Victoria Nanami Walker, and Kendal Marie Wilson.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will relaunch its North American Tour at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX on November 3, 2026. Fans are encouraged to visit abeautifulnoisethemusical.com to see the current tour route and to sign up for the email newsletter to be among the first to receive tour news and updates.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE started its journey with a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in June 2022. Following its Boston run, the production made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in December 2022, where it played through June 2024, bringing Neil Diamond's legendary songbook and remarkable life story to audiences, night after night.

The celebration continued with the launch of the First North American Tour in September 2024, traveling to 69 cities across the country and bringing the music and story of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters to audiences nationwide. From Boston to Broadway and across North America, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has welcomed more than 2 million patrons in the United States and Canada, marking an extraordinary milestone and showcasing the enduring power of Neil Diamond's music to connect generations of fans.

In August 2026, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE embarked on its Australian tour, marking an exciting new chapter in the production's journey and bringing Neil Diamond's iconic music and story to audiences around the world. With its expansion to international stages, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has grown from a celebrated Broadway production into a global sensation. The production continues its journey with the relaunch of its North American tour, bringing the music and story of Neil Diamond to even more cities and audiences across the continent.

'Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,' said Neil Diamond. 'Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.'

Original Broadway Producer Ken Davenport said, 'Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he's performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn't imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy.'

Original Broadway Producer Bob Gaudio said, 'When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an inspiring book that tells Neil's story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil's iconic songs.'

The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations. Trinity Wheeler serves as Executive Producer for the production.

ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him 'a national treasure' (Los Angeles Times).

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, featuring all his hit songs including 'Sweet Caroline,' 'America,' and 'Cracklin' Rosie.'

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so, he did, in song after song.

10 Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Originally directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chess), with Tour direction by Austin Regan, choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with Associate Choreography by Yasmine Lee. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Casting by ARC (CSA), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Aimeé Mangual Pagán of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).

The tour stage management team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is led by production stage manager Kaden Dolph and is supported by assistant stage manager Rachel Mondschein. The company management team is led by company manager Elise Brown with assistant company manager Gabriella Shead. The tour music director/conductor is Bryan McAdams.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 15 Hrs 57 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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