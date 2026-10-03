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Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Thrills, Chills, and Fulfills at Broadway Sessions

The Rocky Horror Show is currently playing on Broadway at Studio 54.

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Featured Topic Broadway Sessions More Coverage


Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with the cast of The Rocky Horror Show, which is running on Broadway at Studio 54.

Performers included: Larkin Reilly ("The Lady Is a Tramp"), George Salazar ("Hot Patootie"), Boy Radio ("Slow Like Honey"), Anania ("Tennessee Whiskey"), Andres Quintero ("Open Arms"), and Tassy Kirbas ("Who Can I Tell"), with Jacob French ("Wall Lovin'") and Ava Nicole Frances ("A Lot of Livin' to Do"). 

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

Buy Tickets to The Rocky Horror Show

More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026



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