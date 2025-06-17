Photos: Roger Q. Mason's THE PRIDE OF LIONS At T4T Festival At The Brick

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, June 5th acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason received a staged reading of their play THE PRIDE OF LIONS, directed by é boylan with original dramaturgy by Gaven Trinidad, at The Brick (579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211) as part of the T4T Festival, a festival of plays by trans artists for trans audiences.

It is 1928, and five fabulous drag queens were about to become dolls of Broadway in a Mae West play, until the New York vice police took them in. Now, stuck in the pen with a curious yet cringy warden, the girls conjure the magic of queer storytelling to save themselves (and us) from the clutches of invisibility.

The cast featured Jack DiFalco, Noah Pyzik, Arewá Basit, Ianne Fields Stewart, Wesley Han, Adin Lenahan, and Alex Michaels, aka Alexis Michelle.

Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll Photography