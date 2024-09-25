Photos: Robert Downey Jr. & More in MCNEAL on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lincoln Center Theater’s McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher, is now in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, where it is getting ready for opening night on Monday, September 30.

The cast features Robert Downey Jr., Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar.

Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Robert Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell.