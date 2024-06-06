Photos: Robert De Niro & Annette Bening Visit PATRIOTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peter Morgan's work is back on Broadway this season with Patriots, led by Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg and directed by Rupert Goold. The show recently welcomed special guests Robert De Niro and Annette Bening for a quick backstage visit.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin. But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas