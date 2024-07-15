Photos: Rita Moreno Surprises Ariana DeBose at Concert in Napa Valley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway & Vine recently kicked off its 2024 season with Academy Award® Winner Ariana DeBose at Carneros Resort’s Vineyard Lawn in Napa Valley. But, Ms. DeBose wasn’t the only Oscar winner in the house. Broadway and Vine Founder, Jacob Langfelder, arranged for Rita Moreno to surprise Ms. DeBose and the audience, inviting Moreno to the stage to introduce the fellow Academy Award® winner. Check out photos from the event below!

The intimate vineyard concert series will continue throughout the summer with EMMY® Award Winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, GLEE, Broadway: Maybe Happy Ending, American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) on July 25, Aaron Lazar (Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Last Ship, The Light In The Piazza, Les Misérables) on August 28, Two-Time Tony Award® Nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress) on September 23 and more at Tre Posti Vineyards. Closing out the season will be Tony Award® Winning Broadway icon Alan Cumming (The Traitors, The Good Wife, Cabaret, Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera) with the Bay Area premiere of his new solo show UNCUT at Francis Ford Coppola’s Inglenook Winery on October 13. Broadway and Vine is produced by Tony Award® nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life) with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

The concert series is paired with world class wineries and wines including Arietta, Chateau Montelena, Grgich, Lloyd Cellars, Prescription Vineyards, Tansy, Titus, ZD, and more. Chefs Nash Cognetti, Jeffrey Jake, and more will showcase their cuisine in the picturesque vineyard and resort settings. Concert tickets begin at $75 and can be supplemented with wine tastings and culinary experiences. All shows are on sale at www.broadwayandvine.org

Photo Credit: Bob McClenahan