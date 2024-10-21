Photos: Rita Moreno, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More Attend Academy Museum Gala

The evening raised over $11 million for the museum.
On Saturday, October 19, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fourth annual gala to raise money to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming. The celebratory evening, commemorating the acclaimed museum’s three-year anniversary, was a star-studded affair with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Rita Moreno, Colman Domingo, Ariana DeBose, and more in attendance.
During the event, three-time Oscar-winning Director and 23-time nominee, Steven Spielberg presented the Icon Award to Oscar-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno. After the dinner service, Colman Domingo made his way to the stage to welcome the next presenter, four-time Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan, who presented friend and recent co-star, Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal with the Vantage Award.
Before the night was over, Ariana Grande closed out the evening with a heartfelt introduction to co-star Cynthia Erivo, who treated guests to a surprise musical performance, singing “I’m Here,” from The Color Purple, Diana Ross’s “Home” from The Wiz (1978) ” “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz (1939), and Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Take a look at photos from the evening below! Photos by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Paul Mescal, Margaret Qualley, and Mikey Madison
John Travolta, Quentin Tarantino, and Amy Homma, Director and President, Academy Museum
Elizabeth Banks, Steven Spielberg, Colman Domingo, and Brian Tyree Henry
Sacha Baron Cohen and Ariana Grande
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Charles Melton, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon
Aubrey Plaza and Natasha Lyonne
Demi Moore, Sarah Paulson, and Sterling K. Brown
Holland Taylor and Ariana DeBose
Lauren Miller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon
Ayo Edebiri, Steven Spielberg, and Maha Dakhil
Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian
Ayo Edebiri and Colman Domingo
Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo and Sandra Oh
Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg and Rita Moreno
Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Videos