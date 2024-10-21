Photos: Rita Moreno, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More Attend Academy Museum Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, October 19, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fourth annual gala to raise money to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming. The celebratory evening, commemorating the acclaimed museum’s three-year anniversary, was a star-studded affair with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Rita Moreno, Colman Domingo, Ariana DeBose, and more in attendance.

During the event, three-time Oscar-winning Director and 23-time nominee, Steven Spielberg presented the Icon Award to Oscar-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno. After the dinner service, Colman Domingo made his way to the stage to welcome the next presenter, four-time Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan, who presented friend and recent co-star, Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal with the Vantage Award.

Before the night was over, Ariana Grande closed out the evening with a heartfelt introduction to co-star Cynthia Erivo, who treated guests to a surprise musical performance, singing “I’m Here,” from The Color Purple, Diana Ross’s “Home” from The Wiz (1978) ” “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz (1939), and Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Take a look at photos from the evening below! Photos by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.