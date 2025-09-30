 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press

See photos Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and more!

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Romy & Michele: the Musical is getting ready for its Off-Broadway debut! Ahead of the new production, the company met with the press! See photos Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and more meeting the press!

Based on the cult film classic Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, the musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (“Orange is the New Black”), orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages). 

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Producer Stephen Soucy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Director Kristin Hanggi

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Je'shaun Jackson

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
The cast of "Romy & Michele: The New Musical" including DeMarius R. Copes, Pascal Pastrana, Erica Dorfler and Ninako Donville, Je'shaun Jackson, Lauren Zakrin, Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Pascal Pastrana

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Jordan Kai Burnet

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Michael Thomas Grant

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
The cast of "Romy & Michele: The New Musical" including DeMarius R. Copes, Pascal Pastrana, Erica Dorfler and Ninako Donville, Je'shaun Jackson, Lauren Zakrin, Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
The cast of "Romy & Michele: The New Musical" including DeMarius R. Copes, Pascal Pastrana, Erica Dorfler and Ninako Donville, Je'shaun Jackson, Lauren Zakrin, Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Director Kristin Hanggi and Choreographer Karla Puno Garcia

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Co-Composer Gwendolyn Sanford and Co-Composer Brandon Jay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Co-Composer Gwendolyn Sanford. Director Kristin Hanggi, Book Writer, Robin Schiff, Co-Composer Brandon Jay and Choreographer Karla Puno Garcia

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Michael Thomas Grant and Jordan Kai Burnet

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Book Writer Robin Schiff

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Je'shaun Jackson and Lauren Zakrin

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
DeMarius R. Copes, Pascal Pastrana, Erica Dorfler and Ninako Donville

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Erica Dorfler and Pascal Pastrana

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
West Bank Cafe owner Tom D'Angora, Kara Lindsay, Laura Bell Bundy and West Bank Cafe owner Michael D'Angora

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay, Richard Ridge and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Signage at "Romy & Michele: The New Musical"



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
90 ratings

Just in Time
Hell's Kitchen
56 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
Six
89 ratings

Six
Maybe Happy Ending
108 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos