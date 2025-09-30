Photos: ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press

See photos Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and more!
Romy & Michele: the Musical is getting ready for its Off-Broadway debut! Ahead of the new production, the company met with the press! See photos Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and more meeting the press!
Based on the cult film classic Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, the musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (“Orange is the New Black”), orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).
For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy
Producer Stephen Soucy
Director Kristin Hanggi
The cast of "Romy & Michele: The New Musical" including DeMarius R. Copes, Pascal Pastrana, Erica Dorfler and Ninako Donville, Je'shaun Jackson, Lauren Zakrin, Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay
Jordan Kai Burnet
Michael Thomas Grant
The cast of "Romy & Michele: The New Musical" including DeMarius R. Copes, Pascal Pastrana, Erica Dorfler and Ninako Donville, Je'shaun Jackson, Lauren Zakrin, Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay
The cast of "Romy & Michele: The New Musical" including DeMarius R. Copes, Pascal Pastrana, Erica Dorfler and Ninako Donville, Je'shaun Jackson, Lauren Zakrin, Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay
Director Kristin Hanggi and Choreographer Karla Puno Garcia
Co-Composer Gwendolyn Sanford and Co-Composer Brandon Jay
Co-Composer Gwendolyn Sanford. Director Kristin Hanggi, Book Writer, Robin Schiff, Co-Composer Brandon Jay and Choreographer Karla Puno Garcia
Michael Thomas Grant and Jordan Kai Burnet
Book Writer Robin Schiff
Je'shaun Jackson and Lauren Zakrin
DeMarius R. Copes, Pascal Pastrana, Erica Dorfler and Ninako Donville
Erica Dorfler and Pascal Pastrana
West Bank Cafe owner Tom D'Angora, Kara Lindsay, Laura Bell Bundy and West Bank Cafe owner Michael D'Angora
Kara Lindsay, Richard Ridge and Laura Bell Bundy
Signage at "Romy & Michele: The New Musical"