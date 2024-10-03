Photos: Peter Gallagher, Julianna Margulies and the Cast of LEFT ON TENTH Meet the Press

Opening night is set for Wednesday, October 23 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
Performances are now underway for Delia Ephron’s new play Left on Tenth, starring Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher. Opening night is set for Wednesday, October 23 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out all new photos of the company at their press day below!
Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love.
Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Peter Francis James, Peter Gallagher, Julianna Margulies and Kate MacCluggage
Peter Francis James, Peter Gallagher, Julianna Margulies and Kate MacCluggage
Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies
Peter Gallagher, Delia Ephron and Julianna Margulies
Peter Francis James, Peter Gallagher, Delia Ephron, Julianna Margulies and Kate MacCluggage
Peter Francis James, Peter Gallagher, Delia Ephron, Julianna Margulies and Kate MacCluggage
Peter Francis James, Peter Gallagher, Daryl Roth, Delia Ephron, Julianna Margulies and Kate MacCluggage
Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies
Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies
Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies
Kate MacCluggage and Peter Francis James
Signage at The James Earl Jones Theatre
Videos