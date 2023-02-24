Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Celebrate THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Opening Night at BAM
With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run.
The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window officially opened last night at BAM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan star in Lorraine Hansberry's sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love. With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run.
Hansberry invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can't quite match reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-can survive Sidney's ideals.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan
Director Anne Kaufman
Oscar Isaac, Director Anne Kaufman and Rachel Brosnahan
Oscar Isaac, Director Anne Kaufman and Rachel Brosnahan
Director/Trustee of the Lorraine Hansberry Literary Trust Joi Gresham, Oscar Isaac, Director Anne Kaufman and Rachel Brosnahan
The Cast & Company of "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" including Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan, Gus Birney, Julian De Niro, Glenn Fitzgerald, Andy Grotelueschen, Miriam Silverman, Raphael Nash Thompson, Joey Auzenne, Gregory Connors, Brontë England-Nelson, Amelia Pedlow, Joi Gresham and Director Anne Kaufman
The Cast & Company of "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" including Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan, Gus Birney, Julian De Niro, Glenn Fitzgerald, Andy Grotelueschen, Miriam Silverman, Raphael Nash Thompson, Joey Auzenne, Gregory Connors, Brontë England-Nelson, Amelia Pedlow, Joi Gresham and Director Anne Kaufman
Julian De Niro
Julian De Niro
Gus Birney, Rachel Brosnahan and Miriam Silverman
Gus Birney, Rachel Brosnahan and Miriam Silverman
Miriam Silverman and Andy Grotelueschen
