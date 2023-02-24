Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Celebrate THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Opening Night at BAM

With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window officially opened last night at BAM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan star in Lorraine Hansberry's sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love. With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run.

Hansberry invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can't quite match reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-can survive Sidney's ideals.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas


