HELL'S KITCHEN, ILLINOISE, And More Win 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

Awards were presented Monday, May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
The Broadway productions of Illinoise, The Outsiders, Water for Elephants and more are winners at this year's 2024 Chita Rivera Awards.
Awards nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2023-2024 season.
Presented at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), the Chita Rivera Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Bernadette Peters received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Mayte Natalio (Suffs) received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics' Choice Award.
Presenters and performers at this year's Awards included: Wayne Brady (The Wiz), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Anthony Crivello (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Joel Grey (Cabaret), Huey Lewis (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera; Porgy and Bess), Joe Morton (Scandal, ART) Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Chicago), Kenny Ortega (High School Musical), David Hyde Pierce (Here We Are, Spamalot), Brooke Shields (Suddenly Susan; The Adams Family), Ben Vereen (Pippin), and more.
As was the case last year, the Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category is gender-free. This category has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. There are two winners.
All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program. The NYCDA Foundation is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) committed to broadening performing arts awareness while advocating education and high standards of excellence in dance.
This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.
***Camille A Brown, Hell's Kitchen (tie)
Julia Cheng, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll / The Who's Tommy (joint nomination)
Justin Peck, Illinoise
***Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants (tie)
***Antoine Boissereau, Water for Elephants
Ben Cook, Illinoise
Chloe Davis, Hell's Kitchen
Gaby Diaz, Illinoise
***Tilly Evans-Krueger, The Outsiders
Rachel Lockhart, Illinoise
Phillip Johnson Richardson, The Wiz
Byron Tittle, Illinoise
Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise
Avery Wilson, The Wiz
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Hell's Kitchen
***Illinoise
The Heart of Rock and Roll
The Outsiders
Water for Elephants
***Barbie, Choreographer: Jennifer White
Carmen, Choreographer: Benjamin Millepied / Marina Tamayo
Color Purple, Choreographer: Fatima Robinson
Mean Girls, Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami
Wonka, Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli
Daughters, Directors: Angela Patton / Natalie Rae
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate, Directors: Benjamin Cantu / Matt Lambert
***Lift, Director: David Petersen
Studio One Forever, Director: Marc Saltarelli
Swan Song, Director: Chelsea McMullan
