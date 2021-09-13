Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pass Over
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PASS OVER

Pass Over is now playing at. the August Wilson Theahtre.

Sep. 13, 2021  

Pass Over officially opened on Broadway last night, September 12. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 95 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

PASS OVER features the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). Pass Over also marks the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor.

The production reunites the full design team from the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production, with set design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living, Wild Goose Dreams), costume design by Sarafina Bush (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), lighting design by Marcus Doshi (Linda Vista) and sound design by Obie and Grammy Award winner Justin Ellington (Pipeline, Heroes of the Fourth Turning). Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman and Daniel Swee.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Pass Over
Bowlegged Lou, LaToya Michelle

Pass Over
Bowlegged Lou, LaToya Michelle

Pass Over
April Matthis

Pass Over
April Matthis

Pass Over
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Pass Over
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Pass Over
Matthew Saldivar, Sarna Lapine

Pass Over
Matthew Saldivar, Sarna Lapine

Pass Over
Eric Anthony Lopez

Pass Over
Eric Anthony Lopez

Pass Over
Ethan Slater

Pass Over
Ethan Slater

Pass Over
Josh Lamon, Abby Smith, Jerusha Cavazos

Pass Over
Josh Lamon, Abby Smith, Jerusha Cavazos

Pass Over
Amanda Pays, Corbin Bernsen

Pass Over
Amanda Pays, Corbin Bernsen

Pass Over
Forrest McClendon

Pass Over
Forrest McClendon

Pass Over
Paris Underwood, Blair Underwood

Pass Over
Blair Underwood

Pass Over
Ethan Slater, Vasthy Mompoint, Jerusha Cavazos, Abby Smith

Pass Over
Ethan Slater, Vasthy Mompoint, Jerusha Cavazos, Abby Smith

Pass Over
Britton Smith

Pass Over
Britton Smith

Pass Over
Elliot Goldenthal, Julie Taymor

Pass Over
Elliot Goldenthal, Julie Taymor

Pass Over
Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Pass Over
Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Pass Over
Kevin Armento, Jaki Bradley

Pass Over
Kevin Armento, Jaki Bradley

Pass Over
Sarafina Bush

Pass Over
Sarafina Bush

Pass Over
Wilson Chin

Pass Over
Wilson Chin

Pass Over
Marcus Doshi

Pass Over
Marcus Doshi

Pass Over
Justin Ellington

Pass Over
Justin Ellington

Pass Over
Justin Ellington, Sarafina Bush, Wilson Chin, Marcus Doshi

Pass Over
Ato Blankson-Wood

Pass Over
Ato Blankson-Wood

Pass Over
Renee Montgomery and family

Pass Over
Renee Montgomery

Pass Over
Renee Montgomery

Pass Over
Khristina Williams, Renee Montgomery, Arielle Chambers

Pass Over
Renee Montgomery, Sirena Grace

Pass Over
Arielle Chambers

Pass Over
Arielle Chambers

Pass Over
Khristina Williams

Pass Over
Khristina Williams

Pass Over
Audrey Francis, Glenn Davis, Brooke Flanagan

Pass Over
Audrey Francis, Glenn Davis, Brooke Flanagan

Pass Over
Khris Davis

Pass Over
Khris Davis

Pass Over
Zhailon Levingston, Douglas Lyons

Pass Over
Zhailon Levingston, Douglas Lyons

Pass Over
James Harkness

Pass Over
James Harkness

Pass Over
Jordan Roth

Pass Over
Jordan Roth

Pass Over
Michele Pawk, Zoe Winters

Pass Over
Michele Pawk, Zoe Winters

Pass Over
Tristan De Boer, Ellie Frances

Pass Over
Keenan Scott II

Pass Over
Keenan Scott II

Pass Over
Jackie Bell

Pass Over
Jackie Bell

Pass Over
Dyllon Burnside

Pass Over
Dyllon Burnside


