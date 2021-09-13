Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PASS OVER
Pass Over is now playing at. the August Wilson Theahtre.
Pass Over officially opened on Broadway last night, September 12. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!
PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 95 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.
PASS OVER features the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). Pass Over also marks the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor.
The production reunites the full design team from the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production, with set design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living, Wild Goose Dreams), costume design by Sarafina Bush (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), lighting design by Marcus Doshi (Linda Vista) and sound design by Obie and Grammy Award winner Justin Ellington (Pipeline, Heroes of the Fourth Turning). Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman and Daniel Swee.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Bowlegged Lou, LaToya Michelle
Matthew Saldivar, Sarna Lapine
Eric Anthony Lopez
Josh Lamon, Abby Smith, Jerusha Cavazos
Amanda Pays, Corbin Bernsen
Paris Underwood, Blair Underwood
Ethan Slater, Vasthy Mompoint, Jerusha Cavazos, Abby Smith
Elliot Goldenthal, Julie Taymor
Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Justin Ellington, Sarafina Bush, Wilson Chin, Marcus Doshi
Renee Montgomery and family
Renee Montgomery
Khristina Williams, Renee Montgomery, Arielle Chambers
Renee Montgomery, Sirena Grace
Arielle Chambers
Khristina Williams
Audrey Francis, Glenn Davis, Brooke Flanagan
Zhailon Levingston, Douglas Lyons
Tristan De Boer, Ellie Frances
Keenan Scott II
Jackie Bell
