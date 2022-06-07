Photos: On the Red Carpet at the New 42 FIND YOUR LIGHT Gala

New 42 held its annual gala, The Find Your Light Gala, celebrating the power of the performing arts and arts education, at the Plaza Hotel on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 7pm. This uniquely New 42 celebration honored Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) and Ping Chong and featured performances by Tony Award Nominee and star of the HBO series, The Gilded Age, Deneé Benton; star of the Broadway revival, COMPANY, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominee, Matt Doyle; and Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award Nominee Norm Lewis.

Check out photos from the event below!

The evening also included a special appearance by Tony Award Winner John Benjamin Hickey and video appearances by Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin; Tony Award Winner Celia Keenan-Bolger; Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel; Emmy, Tony and SAG Award Winner John Lithgow; Tony Nominee Arian Moayed and more.

Brandon Victor Dixon served as the host of the gala, which will also feature a performance by 2022 NYC Youth Poet Laureate, Elizabeth Shverts, as well as a performance by Jason Tam that will honor Ping Chong.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski