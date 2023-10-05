Photos: The Cast and Creatives Arrive at Opening Night of Roundabout's THE REFUGE PLAYS

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world-premiere production of The Refuge Plays, by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor, in association with New York Theatre Workshop. The production officially opened last night, October 4. Check out photos of the cast on the red carpet below!

Plus check out more red carpet photos here!

The cast of The Refuge Plays includes: Ngozi Jane Anyanwu as “Joy,” Jerome Preston Bates as “Reginald,” Jessica Frances Dukes as “Gail,” Jon Michael Hill as “Walking Man,” Mallori Taylor Johnson as “Symphony,” Lizan Mitchell as “Clydette,” Nicole Ari Parker as “Early,” Daniel J. Watts as “Crazy Eddie,” Lance Coadie Williams as “Dax,” and JJ Wynder as “Ha-Ha.”



The Refuge Plays is now in previews, and opens officially on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 12, 2023.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski