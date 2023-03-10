Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DARK DISABLED STORIES

The production officially opened at The Public's Shiva Theater on Thursday, March 9.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Ryan J. Haddad's Dark Disabled Stories, the new co-production between The Bushwick Starr and The Public, officially opened at The Public's Shiva Theater on Thursday, March 9. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Acclaimed writer and performer Ryan J. Haddad makes his Off-Broadway playwriting debut with the hilarious and audacious Dark Disabled Stories. Haddad's newest autobiographical play is a series of unforgiving vignettes about the strangers he encounters while navigating a city (and a world) not built for his walker and cerebral palsy. Directed by Jordan Fein, Dark Disabled Stories probes implicit ableism and the assumptions we make about people we'll never really know.

The cast of Dark Disabled Stories includes Ryan J. Haddad, Dickie Hearts, and Alejandra Ospina.

The production features scenic and costume design by dots, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Kathy Ruvuna, and video design by Kameron Neal. Andrew Morrill serves as director of artistic sign language and Alison Kopit serves as access dramaturg. Melanie Lisby serves as the production stage manager and Miriam Rochford serves as interpreter coordinator and assistant stage manager. Peter Royston also serves as assistant stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




